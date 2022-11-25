Holdrege poised for successful return to SWC

HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Dusters feel like they’ve come home.

After 18 years in the Central Conference, Holdrege has rejoined the Southwest Conference, a league it helped create in 1928.

For the Holdrege girls basketball team, there’s another new realm to conquer. The declining enrollment that led school officials to pursue a return to the Southwest Conference is evident in the change from Class B to Class C1.

“Our coaching staff is excited about this year. We are in a new conference, playing a lot of new opponents, with a brand new team,” fourth-year coach Derek Runcie said.

Holdrege graduated four of its five starters, and 70 percent of its scoring, from last year’s 11-14 team

“Those seniors did a great job elevating the program from the time they were freshman until they graduated,” Runcie said.

Now he’s looking for a new group to carry on the climb.

Returning to fill the leadership role are 5-6 junior guard MaKenna Fulmer and 5-9 junior guard Avery Hurlbert. Hurlbert, a third-team All-Central Conference selection, averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season.

“We are really going to need these two girls to lead this team and hold them accountable to the standards that have been set the last three years,” he said.

The Dusters will be a young team with just one senior and 15 of the 19 players in the freshman or sophomore classes.

“Our motto for this year is ‘No Excuses’,” Runcie said. “A lot of times when you lose a lot, people call it a ‘rebuilding’ year. We don’t want anything to do with that.”

Instead, the Dusters are focused on the new challenges, as well as a new, more offensive style of play.

“I think as we look at our team this year and even into the future, we want to create a style of play that is fun to play in and fits our girls. We aren’t going to stop playing defense, but I think people will be excited to watch our new style,” Runcie said.

Boys Basketball

The Holdrege boys basketball team also looks forward to a return to the Southwest Conference and its traditional, and smaller, rivals.

The conference switch isn’t the only thing that has coach Brandt Runge excited about this year. Throw in a “great” weight program and the second year the coaches and players will be working together and he expects the Dusters to take a big step forward.

On the court, the Dusters return three starters from last year’s 7-16 team that lost more than its share of close games.

Jackson Hinrichs, a 5-11 guard, averaged 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last year and is a 3-year starter.

Garret Johnson, a 6-1 sophomore guard averaged12 points per game and set the school’s single-season record with 76 made 3-pointers.

Jaxson Karn, a 5-11 senior guard, is a two-year starter who averaged 6.7 points per game.

Other returning lettermen are 6-1 senior forward Cole Guthrie and 6-1 sophomore forward Wyatt Pfeifer.

“We have some really talented young players that will start contributing this year,” Runge said.

Wrestling

In a rarity, Holdrege failed to qualify anyone for the state wrestling meet last year but “hope to change that this season,” fifth-year coach Justin Ganser said.

Ganser expects to have 20-25 wrestlers on the squad and plans to fill most of the 14 weight classes.

“We have a good group of senior leaders that have been around and know what to expect. I am hoping they can help lead the younger guys and bring them along,” Ganser said.

Six starters return from last year’s team that went 3-8 in dual meets: sophomore Zach Marquardt, sophomore Rylan Landin, senior Jaydan Janssen, senior Cade Kirwan and Connor Fulmer. Janssen had a 19-17 record last year at 145 pounds. Landin and Kirwans also had double-digit victories.

Others from last year’s team expected to vie for varsity spots are sophomore Chase Bailey, sophomore Jaxon Smith, sophomore Mitchell May and junior Zane Ivey.