Nebraska’s rural health care crisis

KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney.

Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

According to University of Nebraska Medical Center statistics, Nebraska has a 4,000-nurse shortage, but the situation is even more worrisome with physicians, said University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen.

“Look at the need in rural Nebraska,” he said. “Twenty percent of physicians in rural Nebraska are of retirement age, and every county except Douglas and Lancaster (Omaha and Lincoln areas) are deficit in something — doctors or pharmacists.”

Nebraska’s shortage of doctors and nurses is expected to worsen to the point the shortage will undermine the economy in many rural communities, said UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold. “Health care means economic development.”

Gold and Kristensen and their respective campuses have collaborated since 2015 on an experiment to reduce rural Nebraska’s shortage of health care professionals. Seven years ago when the Health Science Education Center opened on UNK’s West Campus, its supporters were banking on the belief that medical students trained in rural settings such as Kearney would choose to practice in rural settings.

Gold said the experiment is a success. He said 84% of HSEC graduates are practicing in rural areas.

“It’s not brain surgery,” Gold said. “Rural Nebraska is where mom and dad are, where your brothers and sisters live, and where you fall in love.”

“In most places,” Kristensen said, “students go to medical school and have a brief, maybe six-week immersion into practicing in rural areas, but here, all that will be here. We can educate them in rural Nebraska.”

Kristensen and Gold’s rural health care experiment soon will shift into Phase II. In addition to winning the regents’ approval next week, the Phase II experiment must raise $35 million to be added to the $50 million in ARPA stimulus funds allocated during the 2022 Legislature.

Gold said the success of Phase II will require more than money. He said it will take a commitment from local doctors, nurses and other professionals to mentor and help train the new medical students.

Thursday evening Gold was meeting with Kearney-area medical professionals at the HSEC to express the need for their assistance.

“I’m meeting with hospital leadership to make sure the preceptors (physicians) are committed to mentor and provide a meaningful clinical experience,” he said.

The target to begin construction is 2023.

During the three years when the Phase II Health Science Education Center is being built, training will continue for what are called allied health professions. They include physical therapists, occupational therapists, nurse practitioners, radiology and medical sonography.

Medical and pharmacy training will begin, and by 2029, enrollment in the HSEC programs will more than double.

Currently enrollment in the allied health programs ranges from 165-175. Gold said Phase II will add more than 200 students during the next four years.

“They will include doctors, nurses, therapists, pharmacists, public health, everything across the health spectrum,” Gold said.

Kristensen said it’s an “aggressive timeline,” assuming regents approve the Phase II program at their Aug. 12 meeting.

“We have done the work of designing the building. We will move the student health center there, and also communications disorders, so the collaboration there will be high,” Kristensen said.

Gold said HSEC Phase II is unfolding at a make-or-break moment in Nebraska’s medical and economic history. “There is no question there is a strong thirst to retain the future workforce.”