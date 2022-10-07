Hi there! My name is Grace. I am a very sweet and oh so beautiful girl! I love to be... View on PetFinder
The woman said the man forced his way into her vehicle, took a gun from her center console, threatened and assaulted her.
KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle…
You may not receive as much as you expect next year.
"I've been with this department for 25 years and can't remember anything as horrible," said LPD Assistant Chief Michen Morrow.
"To die at 20 years old, 21, 22 years old — it's too young to die," one neighbor said. "It's not right."
Romeo Chambers, 25, of Hastings is wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for second-degree murder in connection to Jared Shinpaugh's death.
Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I'm not an emotionally hyperactive person. I'm talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem.
She has been lodged in Dawson County Jail for conspiracy to commit murder, making terroristic threats and five counts of attempted first degree murder.
He was arrested Tuesday in the 1000 block of Avenue B in Kearney.
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a contributor to "CBS Sunday Morning," died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85.
