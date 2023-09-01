LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen is leading a delegation to South Korea and Japan aimed at growing trade opportunities in Nebraska.

The weeklong trip will begin Monday and include various state representatives, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton and other agriculture business officials, according to a state press release. The trade mission will include visits to hydrogen facilities and engineering corporations and meetings with South Korean and Japanese officials.

“South Korea and Japan are tremendous consumers of Nebraska agriculture products,” Pillen said in the press release. “This visit will strengthen our already well-established partnerships.”

This is Pillen’s second international trade mission of his administration. The first happened earlier this summer, when a delegation of Nebraska businesses leaders and officials went to Vietnam to discuss agriculture, manufacturing and increasing educational exchanges between Nebraska and Vietnam.

“We found a lot of potential for growing trade opportunities in Vietnam,” Pillen said. “As we head to South Korea and Japan, it is vital to continue to strengthen our established partnerships and understand how we can better meet the demands of their countries needs with Nebraska products.”