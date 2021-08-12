Gothel
Hi there, I'm Gothel! I came into the Shelter as a stray with my kitten, Rapunzel. I'm very sweet and... View on PetFinder
JUNIATA, Neb. (AP) — A state trooper was wounded and a suspect killed in a shootout with patrol troopers Wednesday morning in south-central Nebraska, authorities said.
The Nebraska State Patrol family is mourning the sudden loss of Trooper Nicholas Goodwin. Trooper Goodwin, 37, died Thursday in Scottsbluff, according to an NSP press release.
The Brunings of Minden have been full-time campground hosts at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area since 2014. They epitomize happy campers. The 110-site campground is peaceful and quiet, they say. Guests are well-behaved.
During a public hearing slated for Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting, the elected officials will gauge the public’s support for a proposal for the city of Kearney to issue not more than $34 million in general obligation bonds.
Big Boy will leave its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop at Cheyenne, Wyoming, today and is traveling east toward North Platte, where it will spend two nights.
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
Schools have posted Return to School plans on their websites, and the schools currently were operating in the green this week. However, that is subject to change.
The body of missing 7-year-old Avi Gurung was found under the Interstate 680 bridge Thursday.
In exchange for his plea charges of felony tampering with a witness and a protection order violation, a misdemeanor, involving the same victim were dismissed.
With a modern design and prominent location, the Regional Engagement and Alumni Center planned for the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s University Village development will be impressive to look at.