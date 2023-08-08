Getting away to Nebraska’s state parks will cost slightly more next year.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved increases for state park entry fees at its meeting Friday in Valentine.

Beginning Jan. 1, annual permits for vehicles licensed in Nebraska will increase from $30 to $35. Temporary or daily permits will increase from $6 to $7.

In addition, annual permits for vehicles licensed in states other than Nebraska will increase from $60 to $70 and daily permits will increase from $12 to $14.

The cost of obtaining duplicate permits will increase from $15 to $17.50 for vehicles licensed in Nebraska and from $30 to $35 for those licensed in other states.

Commissioners also authorized one lottery and one auction permit for a 2024 bighorn sheep hunting season, which will be Dec. 3-22.

Additionally, commissioners approved an application period for a potential bighorn management hunt. It will allow for a management hunt application period separate from a regular sheep hunt application period, if such a hunt is approved in the future. Management hunts would only be approved to manage the health and sustainability of a bighorn herd.

If a management hunt were approved in the future, it would be for Nebraska residents only. The application period would begin 60 days before the opening of the management season and last 14 days.