Walks, errors vex Kearney High softball in losses to Norfolk

KEARNEY — If it’s not one thing, it’s another.

Plagued by walks and a couple hit batters, the Kearney High girls lost the first game of a doubleheader with Norfolk, 15-2, Tuesday evening at Patriot Park.

In the second game, Kearney pitcher Hannah Wulf kept the ball in the strike zone, but fielding errors led to an 8-2 Norfolk victory.

Arguably, some would say it was closer than that. The Panthers (15-7) held a slim 3-2 lead going into the fifth inning. A low throw put one on base and a bunt single followed. A sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly scored one run and an RBI single brought home another for a 5-2 lead.

Two more errors in the seventh inning helped Norfolk score three more runs.

Wulf pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits. She walked two and struck out two while not allowing an earned run.

“Hannah pitched a heck of a game,” Kearney coach Chelsey Jacobitz said. “That was what we needed. Our staff is kind of down right now, we’ve got some injuries to key people, and they’re fighting through it.”

Kearney (4-18) was limited to four hits as Norfolk’s Kayla Bobeldyke entered in the second inning after the Bearcats had put their two runs on the board. Bobeldyke faced only eight batters in the last 5⅓ innings.

Kami Kaskie had two of Kearney’s hits over that span. The third was a double high off the left-field fence by sophomore pinch hitter Olivia Wright to lead off the seventh. But Kearney couldn’t mover her past second.

The Bearcats’ runs came in the second when Grace Sievers doubled to left, scoring Jaylin Harsh, who had walked. Sievers scored on a single by Wulf.

“I feel like we answered. We really talked to them between games just about fighting for it,” Jacobitz said. “We played with them for a while the first game and then they kind of just broke open. We went through several pitchers and so for them to fight through that and to have an answer for that the second game, I’m really proud of them for facing adversity and fighting.”

Three Kearney pitchers — Lauren Schmeits, Adyn McCaslin and Kenli Becker — tried to hold Norfolk at bay in the first game, but the eight walks and two hit batters crippled their efforts. Norfolk’s 11-hit attack included a two-run home run by Ava Borgman and a double and a triple by lead-off hitter Emerson Waldow.

Kaskie had an RBI double to lead the Kearney offense and Kaylee Harsh singled and drove in a run.

Wright and Becker were brought up from the jayvee team to fill in because of the injuries.

“After last week’s games even though we didn’t get a win, we were really turning the corner on some things and playing hard and playing tough,” Jacobitz said. “To have those injuries in the middle of the season when you’re really trying to play your best ball, it doesn’t help anything.”

Kearney Catholic’s struggles continue

GOTHENBURG — Kearney Catholic lost to Polke County, 10-8, and to Gothenburg, 6-2, Tuesday at the Gothenburg Triangular.

The losses were the seventh and eighth in the Stars’ last nine games.

The Stars led Polk County 7-2 going into the sixth inning, but Polk County pushed eighth runs across in the sixth to turn the tables.

Kearney Catholic had nine hits to Polk County’s eight. The Stars’ Peyton Cast went 3 for 3 with a home five RBIS. Morgan Ourada was 3 for 4.

Gothenburg used a four-run third inning to erase a 2-1 Kearney Catholic lead.

The Stars’ Tessa Colling went 2 for 4 with a double and Regan Ruyl doubled to score Colling.