UNK sweeps Pittsburg State, season finale tonight

KEARNEY — Outside hitters Emersen Cyza and Asha Regier combined for 21 kills and defensive specialist Rhianna Wilhelm had a long match-closing service run to help 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney sweep Pittsburg State 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center.

UNK is aiming to finish second in the MIAA with Pitt currently in sixth place. The eight-team MIAA Tournament begins next Thursday in St. Joseph, Missouri, with pairings announced Saturday night.

In a match with 18 ties and six lead changes, UNK (25-4) took all three sets but it wasn’t easy as the Gorillas (15-13) never went away. Cyza and freshman outside Emilee Lane hit over .250 with the Lopers at .221 as a team. Both squads had five blocks with UNK recording 10 more digs and 10 more kills.

“We were able to make one or two more defensive plays, especially in the first set when we had to. We didn’t have any blocks (in the first set) but we got a few good block touches down the stretch that allowed us to run transition offense back at them and score,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said.

The Lopers finished the first set on a 5-2 run with middle Bailee Sterling having three straight kills and then Cyza having two in a row to make She it 1-0 on the scoreboard.

The other two sets were just a matter of both teams trading punches until somebody opened a little bit of a gap.

The second set was a bit more comfortable for the Lopers as they jumped to a 6-1 lead and eventually had advantages of 15-10 and 20-15. The Gorillas pulled within 20-18 after a kill from Meg Auten but a service error killed their momentum.

Willhalm came up big in the third set as the Gorillas erased a 12-10 deficit to lead 13-12. By the time Wilhelm left the service line, it was 23-14 Lopers. The run started with a Pitt service error and featured six kills, one block and three unforced Gorilla errors.

“Rhianna got on a big service run and we did a good job of getting blocks in that rotation. Crazy thing, that’s one of their better rotations. Their best outside on the left, their best right side on the right. Somehow, we were able to score a bunch,” Squiers said.

Lane continued her late season push with six kills in 19 attempts (.263) with Regier coming off the bench in each set to have nine kills in 25 swings. Cyza reached her kill tally in a match-high 36 attacks.

Next, Minden libero Jensen Rowse had a match-best 23 digs with Iowa freshman DS Lexi Stephens perfect in 21 serve receive chances. Finally, Sterling had nine kills, seven digs and three blocks.

Pitt was paced by Auten’s 11 kills and 11 digs with Phoenix Bailey hitting .368 to finish with nine kills and two blocks.

UNK hosts Missouri Southern State (13-15) at 6 p.m. tonight. The Lions own four wins over nationally-ranked squads this fall (Washburn twice, Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma)