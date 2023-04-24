WICHITA, Kan. – Freshman Faith Gaynor threw six innings of strong relief and senior Katie Gosker belted two more home runs as the University of Nebraska at Kearney split a doubleheader with Newman on Saturday, winning the first game 4-3 before losing 8-4 in Wichita.

The Lopers (16-30, 7-15) finish up the season this weekend at home when Northeastern State and defending national champion Rogers State come to Patriot Park.

Gaynor earned her seventh win by allowing two earned runs on five hits and no walks over the final six innings in the early contest. She threw 101 pitches and blanked the Jets (16-36, 4-18) until two-run rally in the seventh.

With the tying run at second, Gaynor got a pop up to short and a flyout to center to end the game.

UNK scored single runs in the first and third innings and added two big insurance runs in the sixth.

Gosker (2 for 2) hit career home run No. 31 in the third with Lyndsey Roth smacking a two-out, two-run double to center in the sixth.

Newman scored two runs in the bottom of the first in the second game and never trailed. They busted open a 3-2 game with a five-run fifth fueled by four walks, two singles and a Loper error.

Gaynor didn’t allow an earned run in two innings of relief work with leadoff hitter and shortstop Sydney Thomason going 2 for 4. Gosker added another home run in the sixth.