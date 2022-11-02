Minden sweeps its way into State semifinals

LINCOLN — Minden opened with a big statement in its first state tournament match since 2017, sweeping Douglas County West 25-19, 25-8, 25-18 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The Whippets faced a tall task on the other side, facing 6-foot 4-inch middle hitter Nora Wurtz. The game plan was to serve tough, away from Wurtz and dictate the flow of the game.

The plan worked to perfection, with Minden notching 14 ace serves and holding Wurtz to nine kills, which still tied for the Falcons' game-high.

“We did the right things this week, which was reassuring for me,” Minden coach Julie Ratka said. “We served our spots really well today.”

Myla Emery and Mattie Kamery were key pieces in setting up the offense, finishing with 13 and 8 assists respectively. Kamery also had 14 digs, second on the team to Bailey Rogers’ 18.

“We passed super well, we kept on the attack, we believed, \ and I’m super proud of them,” Ratka said. “We stayed together, didn’t go bonkers on this stage where you can, and stayed pretty even overall.”

DC West took an early lead, winning the first three points and jumping to a 5-3 lead.

Serving was the key to getting in front, with Kamery’s ace putting Minden in front and sparking a run, with Milly Jacobsen’s back-to-back aces increasing the lead to 12-7.

The momentum stayed with the Whippets, leading 20-14 after a spectacular play by Keitan Bienhoff, who dove full-extension to make a hit that fell away from every Falcon over the net, sending shockwaves through the Minden student section.

DC West shaved the lead to 22-19, but Minden made three straight points to end the set.

The momentum carried over in the second set, with Minden cruising to a 25-8 win.

The Whippets jumped up 6-2 to force DC West to use its first timeout, but that did not quell the domination. A 10-1 run in the middle of the set gave Minden its first double-digit lead of the game, with the score ballooning to 21-6.

Serving helped close out the set, with two aces from Rogers putting the stamp on the set 2 victory.

The Falcons bounced back well from the setback, keeping the game within reach early in the third set.

Aces by Emery, who led the game with five, and Halle Space put Minden ahead 13-9 before a DC West timeout.

After the break, a 4-1 run put Minden ahead by eight points. Similar to the first set, DC West found late momentum to trim the lead to three, but Minden ran away with four unanswered points to claim the set and the match.

Minden faces Grand Island Central Catholic, a three-set winner over Kearney Catholic, in Friday's semifinals

“We’ll practice tomorrow at home, sleep in our own beds, and be ready to go on Friday,” Ratka said.