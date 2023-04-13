HASTINGS — Four Kearney High golfers finished in the top 10 as the Bearcats won the Hastings Invitational played Thursday at Lochland Country Club.

The Bearcats shot a team score of 316 to beat runner-up North Platte by 10 strokes in the nine-team meet. Kearney Catholic came in third at 336.

Kearney High's Dylan Dahlstedt was the individual medalist, carding a 74 to beat Grand Island's Prestin Vilai by two strokes.

The Bearcats' Owen Bartee finished third with a 77 while teammates Perry Swarm shot an 82 and Koji Kitabatake an 83 to finish eighth and 10th.

Sam Lewis rounded out the Kearney entry, shooting an 88.

For Kearney Catholic, Alex Abels shot an 82 to finish in seventh place. Nash Malone also shot an 82 for the Stars and placed ninth.

Rounding out the KCHS entry were Landon Edeal (84), Jackson Dunham (88) and Tate Redinger (88).