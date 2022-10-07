Kearney High runners step up at Heartland Athletic Conference meet

KEARNEY — Lincoln East's girls and Fremont's boys left with the trophy but Kearney High runners gathered a large amount of confidence at the Heartland Athletic Conference cross country meet run Thursday at the Kearney Country Club.

The Bearcat girls, running a full team for the first time in weeks, finished fourth in the 12-team meet while the boys finished seventh.

Two girls missing from the recent lineup because of injury, sophomore Abigail Burger and freshman Claire Karjalainen, set the pace for the Bearcats, finishing fourth and ninth, respectively.

Burger said she just wanted to finish the race after having to drop out of the UNK Invitational.

"I made it about halfway and my body just couldn't keep on going," she said. "But I'm back and ready to finish the season strong."

Lincoln East's Mia Murray won the by 37 seconds over her teammate, Berlyn Schutz. Lincoln High's Kennedy Bartee ran third with Burger fourth, a little over a minute behind Murray.

"I thought it was pretty good for my first race back. ... I felt pretty good, definitely better than last week," Burger said.

Karjalainen was 37 seconds behind Burger. Other Bearcats in the varsity race were Sam Stava (23rd), Olivia Gaasch (30th), Darin Brockmeier (31st), Emma Heacock (47th) and Maisie Luke (52nd).

"It does make a difference when you have everybody being able to run and compete," KHS coach coach Pat McFadden said.

"We're as healthy as we've ever been and it's nice to see going into the end of the season."

The senior-less team followed the strategy of getting off to a conservative start then moving up throughout the race.

The Bearcat boys, with three freshmen on the varsity, ran with a similar race plan and celebrated seventh place after finishing 12th last year.

"All the guys did fantastic today. Everybody PR'd on the varsity side ... and I'm really happy with their progress," coach Scott Nannen said.

Sophomore Josh Miller set the pace for the Bearcats, placing 27th. Freshman Zach Petzet finished five spots behind Miller and was followed by sophomore Braeden Wall (35th), freshman Emryk Little (53rd), freshman Kyler Harter (54th), junior Hewitt Moyer (62nd) and junior George Fryda (68th).

Nannen said his team's goal is to run faster each week and bet better as a team every day.

"They're taking big steps forward in the program," he said.

Kearney High's next meet is Tuesday in Norfolk.

At the Central Conference meet, Lexington boys swept the top four spots to easily win the team title. Jayden Ureste set the pace, followed by Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Oscar Aguado-Mendez and Miguel Cruz.

At the Southwest Conference meet, Minden was the runner-up in both races. Gothenburg's boys and McCook's girls claimed the trophies.

Heartland Athletic Conference

Girls Winner: Mia Murray, Lincoln East, 18:14.24.

Girls Team Scores: 1, Lincoln East 30. 2, Fremont 74. 3, Lincoln Southwest 91. 4, Kearney 97. 5, Norfolk 164. 6, Grand Island 176. 7, Lincoln Pius X 186. 8, Lincoln Southeast 224. 9, Lincoln High 229. 10, Columbus 265. 11, Lincoln North Star 274. 12, Lincoln Northeast 321.

Boys Winner: Juan Gonzalez, Fremont, 15:30.51.

Boys Team Scores: 1, Fremont 41. 2, Lincoln East 73. 3, Lincoln Southwest 76. 4, Lincoln Pius X 110. 5, Lincoln Southeast 151. 6, Lincoln North Star 179. 7, Kearney 201. 8, Columbus 209. 9, Grand Island 224. 10, Norfolk 227. 11, Lincoln High 249. 12, Lincoln Northeast 360.

Central Conference

Boys Winner: Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 16:13.71.

Boys Team Scores: 1, Lexington 10. 2, Northwest 49. 3, Seward 61. 4, Aurora 65. 5, York 88. 6, Schuyler 105. 7, Adams Central 121. 8, Crete 133. 9, Columbus Lakeview 156.

Girls Winner: Kassidy Stuckey, York, 18:56.06.

Girls Team Scores: 1, Northwest 53. 2, York 57. 3, Lexington 60. 4, Seward 62. 5, Aurora 65. 6, Schuyler 83. 7, Adams Central 96. 8, Crete 111. 9, Columbus Lakeview 149.

Southwest Conference

Girls Winner: Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 18:56.

Girls Team Scores: 1, McCook 26. 2, Minden 37. 3, Ainsworth 44. 4, Cozad 70. 5, Broken Bow 71. 6, Holdrege 116. 7, Valentine 117. 8, Gothenburg 127.

Boys Winner: Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 16:40.

Boys Team Scores: 1, Gothenburg 18. 2, Minden 51. 3, Holdrege 54. 4, Broken Bow 58. 5, McCook 100. 6, Ogallala 113. 7, COzad 116. 8, Valentine 120.