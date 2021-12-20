Grand Island man gets jail for crash that killed Chadron man near Ravenna

KEARNEY — Sergio Tinajero, 26, of Grand Island has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and one year probation for the unintentional March death of a Chadron man following a two-vehicle crash near Ravenna.

Under the standard conditions of his probation Tinajero must pay a $500 fine and complete a driving course. He was sentenced Friday in Buffalo County Court for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. He had earlier pleaded no contest to the charge.

Judge John Rademacher is allowing Tinajero to serve his time in the Hall County Jail.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. March 19 five miles east of Ravenna near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Pawnee Road. The crash resulted in the death of Curtis Deines, 52, of Chadron who died at the scene.

Tinajero was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup west on Highway 2 when court records say he crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2019 Ford SUV driven by Jessica Ehlers, 35, also of Grand Island. Deines was among the four other occupants in the Ford SUV.

Tinajero was the lone occupant in his vehicle.

All crash victims were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where they were treated, and later released.