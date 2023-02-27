ELM CREEK — McCook Junction was poised for an upset.

The Mustangs struck first in the second half to trail third-seeded Elm Creek 21-20.

Then Elm Creek found its rhythm. After trading baskets, a 3-pointer Trent Watkins and back-to-back baskets by Carter Erickson launched the Buffaloes to 50-36 victory in their Class D1 district final Tuesday night in Elm Creek.

"The biggest thing was I thought we attacked the zone way better," Elm Creek coach Tanner Cavenee said. "Trent hit a three from the wing to open things up. ... But the biggest thing was we were attacking the gaps.

"We've been very hesitant from time to time ... and in the third quarter we were in attack mode most of the time."

The Buffaloes (19-5) didn't come into the game riding high. They've lost four of their last five games. While Cavenee hasn't thrown away those scouting reports, he expects to see all those teams at state next week, he know the Buffs needed a little polishing.

McCook Junction sophomore Mapieu Kouchinin post scored twice on the block in the first three minutes. Freshman Carson McDonald drill a couple 3-pointers to put the Mustangs (18-7) ahead 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

"At the beginning of the game we had some scout breakdowns. I thought Kade Sindt did a great job on the McDonald kid after that. That's a really talented freshman," Cavenee said.

Erickson was doing battle with Kouchinin, and when the Buffaloes straightened out the back-side help, his output slows.

Kouchinin finished with 15 points while McDonald netted 14.

Erickson stepped up to score 17 points while Watkins tossed in 15.

Kouchinin scored back-to-back two and 3-point plays to pull McCool Junction within nine early in the fourth quarter but the Mustangs scored only four points in the last 5½ minutes as Elm Creek pulled away.