Defense sparkles in UNK's first football scrimmage

KEARNEY — Give the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team a D for its first scrimmage performance.

D as in defense.

Of course, that wasn't good for the offense. An interception and two fumbles (one of which turned into a scoop-and-score) came in the first 10 plays Saturday morning at Foster Field.

"That's unacceptable. If you do that in the MIAA, you're going to get beat," UNK coach Josh Lynn said of the offense's stumble out of the gates. "The only way you learn from that, ... you go look at it, critique it and move forward."

After the early hiccups, the offense came around a bit. The second offense put together a drive leading to a 33-yard field goal. Quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., and running back Zach Schawang had good runs on the drive.

Later on, the first-team offense also delivered on its second of two drives during the day.

"The first series we were asleep. The second series, we came out and moved right down the field. That's really, really encouraging," Lynn said.

Lynn was also encouraged by the play of the defensive front seven.

"I think they did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage," he said.

That play went down through the lower units as the linemen and linebackers showed their depth. The linebacker group, especially, is deep with experience and talent. Lynn hopes that will lead to a steady rotation of players throughout the front seven.

"That's what good defenses do, especially on the defensive front. You play as many as you can play," he said. "Maybe in the past, we may not have had that. This year I feel really good about playing multiple guys."