KEARNEY — People fly and drive to ‘destination’ golf courses throughout the world, including Nebraska.

They come to Kearney for another kind of golf — disc golf.

Check the ratings at udisc.com, discgolfscene.com and various clickbait sites, and you will find Cottonmill Park comes up No. 1 as the best disc golf course in Nebraska.

Drive through the circle drive on the north side of the park’s lake near the first tee and you might see a car with a license plate from California, or Michigan, or more likely Colorado or Kansas. Many serious disc golfers driving through the state stop to check out the course that winds through the trees at Cottonmill Park. Others make it a destination.

“You have hills and trees and narrow fairways and water. You have different things to contend with,” Kearney Parks and Recreation Director of Recreation Services Scott Hayden said. “It’s a harder one for beginners but we did add some recreational tee boxes that are closer.”

The challenge is one thing that separates the Cottonmill course from others.

“It’s the difficulty. There’s a lot of ‘perfect-line’ shots you have to hit — small gaps. It’s a real technical course with distance,” says Brad Gray, who runs a disc golf league that plays at Cottonmill.

The Cottonmill course is a full 18-hole course and even has a 19th basket squeezed into the layout. In addition, the baskets can be moved to change the course. Other adjustments can be made where holes can be extended by throwing to another basket.

Water comes into play on as many as five holes and Gray said he has lost six or seven discs in the water.

Gray said he averages around 18 players in his league that plays Wednesday afternoon and evening. Another league at Centennial Park on Sunday evenings draws a little more than 20 players.

Disc Guantlet, a club out of Lincoln, sponsors two “King of the Mill” tournaments in the spring and fall, which are the major tournaments at Cottonmill.

Kearney Park and Recreation also sponsors “drop-in” tournaments throughout the summer at Centennial Park, which Hayden describes as a more simple, shorter “good beginner course” that’s quick to play.

The Centennial Park course was the first in Kearney, and the most used, Hayden said. The University of Nebraska at Kearney recreation majors’ club partnered with the KP&R to develop the course. A grant from the Nebraska Recreation and Parks Association helped pay for the project.

“It was popular right off the get-go,” Hayden said.

Former Cottonmill Park Supervisor Dusty Rodiek designed the Cottomill course with the help of some local playres. Rodiek went on to design several courses in central Nebraska and became a tournament player, Hayden said.

Other courses followed — at First Baptist Church, Sunrise Middle School and Windy Hills Elementary School. Another has been developed at Fort Kearny.

Hayden has been told, although it has never been confirmed, that Kearney has more disc golf “holes” per capita than any community other than Austin, Texas.

“It definitely has caught on here as something everybody can do,” he said. “It appeals to all ages and you can play very recreationally, or pretty seriously, if you want. It’s pretty quick, you can play nine holes in 40 minutes or if you want to spend half a day, you can do that, too.”

Gray said he enjoys just “getting way.”

“For me it’s more of a relaxing sport than anything else,” he said.

It can be quite economical, too, with only one or two discs required to play a course.

Or ...

Serious players carry 20 or more discs. Some discs are designed for long throws, the equivalent of a driver in golf. Others are adjusted to fade or draw. Others are used for “putts” into the targets that are the destination on each “hole.”

The targets are a basket under a group of hanging chains designed to deflect the disc into the basket.

“When we first put the baskets at Cottonmill (people) thought they were actually deer feeders and thought we should put straw or hay in them,” Hayden said.

Eventually, people figured out their purpose.

“I’ve always told people, if you were to start a recreation program in another town, a disc golf course is one of the first things I would do. It’s really pretty easy to put in and just about everybody can play it. You just need to find a spot that’s safe that you’re not going to have a lot of people in the way,” Hayden said.

Maps of the Cottonmill and Centennial Park courses are available online but the layout of the courses can be followed very easily with maps of the hole located on each tee box.

Instructional clinic planned for July 8

A Disc Golf Clinic sponsored by Kearney Park & Recreation and Kearney Area Disc Golf Club is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. July 8 at Centennial Park. The clinic is for beginners, youth and adult. The cost is $15 and includes a premium midrange, a baseline putter, a 1-hour clinic, and then a round of 18 holes (two loops of 9 holes) with a chance at pin prizes.