Amherst sweeps Cross County to reach semifinals

LINCOLN — Even though Amherst had been there before, early on it acted like it hadn't. The 2021 state qualifiers fell behind early in the first set 10-4 to Cross County.

Soon, the qualities that got the Broncos there showed themselves in full force, sparking a 25-22, 25-11, 25-23 sweep to reach the semifinals.

"They had a little bit of shock of being back here and wanting it so bad, but they had to settle back into our game plan," Amherst head coach Jonie Fader said. "Once they figured that out, they put into the game what we've been practicing and I'm super proud of them for that."

After falling 10-4, Amherst (27-6) turned it on quickly, racing back to tie the game at 11. That launched a back-and-forth affair in the middle of the set. Cross County held a 20-18 lead, but the Broncos bounced back to tie the game on a Gracie John ace serve.

After knotting it up at 20, Amherst ran off four more unanswered points, claiming the first set 25-22 on a block by Kathryn Prickett.

Prickett had a monster day for the Broncos, finishing with six kills, 12 digs and 19 assists. Kayten Hagen and Saryn Prickett also had big games, with Hagen ending with eight digs and 13 assists. Saryn Prickett notched six kills, three ace serves and seven digs.

"Our middle hitters and back row played phenomenal," Fader said. "We served aggressively for three quarters of the game before getting into safe serving, but it worked when we needed to create those volleys and we kept the ball alive."

Hannah Herrick stood out the most on the stat sheet with 16 kills and 13 digs.

The momentum launched the Broncos into a supernova of a second set. A 10-2 run opened the set, with a 10-7 run following. The lead only dip below double digits once after Amherst got its 14-4 lead, ending in a 25-11 set win.

"The kids sensed that Cross County's body language was signaling that they were worn out, and that's the goal of our tempo offense," Fader said. "We wanted to keep them guessing and frazzled, but we knew they were going to come back swinging because those kids are competitive on that side."

Cross County (29-5) was down, but not out, as the team didn't back out and played its best set yet in the third.

The Cougars held the lead for the early and middle portions of the set, with Amherst jumping in front first with a 20-19 lead after staying a few points back all set.

Cross County tied it back up, but Herrick notched one of her game-high 16 kills, giving Amherst a 21-20 lead.

"We always talk about breathing and focusing our minds and coming back into our system," Fader said. "We didn't do anything fancy or create anything new, we just stayed focus and created high-percentage shots."

A two-hit violation put the Broncos up 22-20, and an ace by Prickett happened at the perfect time, jumping the lead to three.

The Cougars cut it back to one, but the front line stepped up big when it mattered most, sending Amherst on to the next round with the 25-23 set win.

Amherst has a tough task ahead, facing Archbishop Bergan (32-4) at 3 p.m.

"We're going to tell them to stay focused on the goal and what we can control," Fader said. "They have a phenomenal coach and they're not going to make a lot of mistakes."