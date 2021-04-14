Kearney's bats come to life in 8-2 win over Grand Island

KEARNEY— As the Kearney High baseball team gets ready for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament this weekend, Grand Island Senior High was in town.

After a shutout loss to Hastings on Monday, the Bearcats picked up an 8-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday to improve to 8-9.

The Bearcats were on a hitting spree early on as they scored seven runs in the first two innings. Brayden Andersen set the tone with an RBI triple, which sent Reese Bober home. Cale Conrad followed with an RBI single to give the Bearcats a two-run lead. In the bottom of the second the Bearcats collected five runs off three hits. That included a two-run score by Easton Bruce’s single. The hitting leaders were Korben Rich and Bober. Rich was 3 of 3 at the bat, while Bober was 2 of 3 with one RBI. The Bearcats added one run in the bottom of the sixth off an error on a catch, sending Ethan Mroczek home.

“I’m just happy that we put up eight runs,” KHS’s coach Brad Archer said. “We came out the gate with Reese Bober leading off for us and getting a base hit, coming out in the first two innings and being able to put seven points on the board was very satisfying to me. I thought our kids did a great job at the plate tonight. I thought a lot of kids had very good approaches at the plate tonight , especially staying off the curve ball early in the count.”