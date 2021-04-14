Kearney's bats come to life in 8-2 win over Grand Island

KEARNEY— As the Kearney High baseball team gets ready for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament this weekend, Grand Island Senior High was in town.
After a shutout loss to Hastings on Monday, the Bearcats picked up an 8-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday to improve to 8-9.
The Bearcats were on a hitting spree early on as they scored seven runs in the first two innings. Brayden Andersen set the tone with an RBI triple, which sent Reese Bober home. Cale Conrad followed with an RBI single to give the Bearcats a two-run lead. In the bottom of the second the Bearcats collected five runs off three hits. That included a two-run score by Easton Bruce’s single. The hitting leaders were Korben Rich and Bober. Rich was 3 of 3 at the bat, while Bober was 2 of 3 with one RBI. The Bearcats added one run in the bottom of the sixth off an error on a catch, sending Ethan Mroczek home.
“I’m just happy that we put up eight runs,” KHS’s coach Brad Archer said. “We came out the gate with Reese Bober leading off for us and getting a base hit, coming out in the first two innings and being able to put seven points on the board was very satisfying to me. I thought our kids did a great job at the plate tonight. I thought a lot of kids had very good approaches at the plate tonight , especially staying off the curve ball early in the count.”
The pitching was also successful for the Bearcats as they recorded 10 total strikeouts. Riley Miller started on the hill and earned his third win this season. In four-and-a-third innings, he pitched five strikeouts and only allowed five hits and a run. Dawson Stutz became his reliever as he kept the Islanders scoreless in the next three innings before the Islanders picked up their second run of the night in the top of the sixth. Cal Higgins, who recorded 16 strikeouts in Kearney’s last meeting with Grand Island, finished the job in the final two innings and had a pair of strikeouts of his own. Grand Island left 10 runners on base for the game.
“It was a good win,” Archer said. “We needed to come out and play good baseball, which I thought we did. First of all, our pitching has been really good here in the last four or five games. Tonight was no different.”
Kearney holds the eighth seed in the HAC tournament and will face ninth seed North Star High School on Thursday in the opening round.
North Star beat Kearney 2-1 in their last meeting on April 10. It will be a battle of elimination on Thursday. Andersen will be the starting pitcher.