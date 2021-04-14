Kearney goalie Conner Hibberd’s five saves key in KHS’ OT win

Steinbrook also acknowledged his two center backs, Kamden Bryant and Caiden Lawn. He considered the two defenders as his unsung heroes.

“Those two along with our goalkeeper are kind of responsible for organizing our defense,” Steinbrook said. “You don’t hear a lot of the center backs in the paper a whole lot unless they happened to get lucky to score a goal, but those two guys all day long have been solid. They win the ball in the air, they organize the attack and our great communicators back there. So I think Conner will be the first to credit those guys in terms of helping organize and getting our defense setup the way it is supposed to be.”

The Bearcats finally caught a break late in overtime. After a foul call on Southeast, Ryland Garrett was on the line for a penalty kick, where he clinched the win for Kearney.

Despite losing two of the last three games against top-ranked teams, the Bearcats continue to gain confidence the more they are in tight battles. However, they are not out of the woods and have more to improve with six more games left to play before the postseason.