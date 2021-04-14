KCHS girls chasing right mix, lose to Columbus Scotus

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s girls continue to look for the right combination and, while there were some encouraging signs, the Stars lost to Columbus Scotus, 2-0, Tuesday afternoon at Kearney’s Baldwin Park.

“We have a pretty even team. I have a lot of girls that can play a role on this team pretty effectively. We just have to find the right combination against any one particular team,” KCHS coach Bruce Lear said.

Throughout the year, Lear has tried different combinations on top, different combinations in the middle and different combinations in the back.

Tuesday, the new look came at the top.

“We had some nice countering opportunities that we didn’t always recognize as quickly as we needed to. We didn’t always find that one extra little pass or that one extra little touch within the final third. We had our opportunities, we just didn’t quite find the way to get that one last little piece in place,” Lear said.

Columbus Scotus (5-3) scored one goal in each half to claim the victory. The first goal came on a penalty kick following a hand ball in the penalty box. The second came as a result of relentless pressure by the Shamrocks.

Meanwhile, the Stars (3-5) struggled to put together an offensive threat.