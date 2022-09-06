LINCOLN — One player after another stepped to the podium. On this Labor Day, talking about a win was a job no one minded.

The mood was upbeat — with perhaps a tinge of relief — on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium on Monday as the Huskers broke down a victory for the first time in 11 months. Lessons to be learned, certainly. But also moments to build on following a 38-17 outcome against FCS-school North Dakota that was tense for three quarters.

“Everything we need to do is about finishing,” receiver Alante Brown said. “Do our job, 11 men, do your part, just finish. Go harder. You tired? Go harder — that’s just how I see it.”

Coming off a win in the Scott Frost era, Nebraska is 4-11 the next time out. The team has yet to string together three consecutive positive results in that span. Talk of shaking off a defeat and bouncing back has dominated the dialogue around the program far more than the task facing NU this week as it prepares for a rebuilding Sun Belt team in Georgia Southern.

How does Big Red keep the momentum going?

It’s already begun, defensive lineman Ty Robinson said. Sometimes takeaways sink in deeper after a victory — he noted he has another level of physicality in him that he hasn’t unleashed through two games. Monday’s workout was flush with the kind of positive energy hard to find in the midst of a string of close losses.

“Nobody likes being 3-9 or being called the best team in America that’s 3-9,” Robinson said. “I think it’s just motivation that we just finally have to get that one little extra edge where we can start winning these one-score games.”

The light shines brighter on what went well after a win. Coach Scott Frost pointed out that despite a tighter-than-desired first 45 minutes against North Dakota, the Husker offense is 4 for 4 in starting halves with a touchdown. NU is fifth nationally in net punting. The defense bowed up when necessary despite injuries and still-new faces among the front seven.

“Looking back on the game I thought there was a lot of good things we can take from it,” Frost said.

Some of the struggles took a more optimistic tone as well. Following a game in which the Blackshirts gave up too many big plays on the ground and again struggled to tackle consistently, Nebraska is responding by pitting the No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense more often in practice this week. Players echoed their belief that good on good can only better prepare them for bigger challenges ahead.

Among them was quarterback Casey Thompson, who called the home opener a “slow” game for the offense, which saw just four possessions across 24 plays in the first half. The junior praised his receivers, running backs and tight ends — he’s completed passes to nine of them already — even as specific personnel groupings continue to come into focus.

“We’re still kind of getting used to each other in practice and the game and we’re still finding our groove in our rotation,” Thompson said. “It doesn’t affect me that much but we’re still kind of learning on the fly.”

Other players used the platform Monday to be thoughtfully critical of their own performances while not beating themselves up emotionally in the way that a loss can invite. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer considered how his tackling could improve from having a better first step toward the ball. Receiver Trey Palmer noted he’s aiming for better in-game stamina. Myles Farmer thought he and fellow safety Marques Buford played “well” but could be better with fewer missed stops. Left tackle Teddy Prochazka said he’s been “in my (own) head a little bit” early in the first two games before settling in.

The offense, Brown said, needs to sustain better after hot starts to halves. Be sure in the assignment and just go.

“If you’re not confident, you’re not ready,” Brown said.

Nebraska players feel like they are, finally with a bit of wind in their proverbial sails after they buried a seven-game skid dating back to last season. Whether they can turn it into a gust is up to them as a four-game homestand continues.

“Everybody needs to keep coming together better,” Frost said. “I thought the second half was an example of that. That’s players and coaches. The more familiar we get with one another and what we’re doing, the better we’re going to be.”