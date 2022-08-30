Free one-man play 'Baseball Preacher' to premier at Upper Room Brewery

KEARNEY — When William Chvala begins a one-man play like “Baseball Preacher,” he thinks about the sense of “story” in the details.

“By trade I’m a film and video producer/director,” he said from his home in Omaha. “In all of our films, we look for the stories. It’s not the ‘nuts and bolts’ kinds of things; we’re looking for the human interest stories. Once you get a couple of those stories, then you have the backbone of the play. And then it’s a matter of finding an opening that might provoke someone of interest.”

Whether William writes for the stage or for the screen, he approaches each project with a strong awareness of the sense of “story” within the action. Once he finds the stories, the script practically writes itself.

William will return to central Nebraska with another one-man show featuring his brother, actor Ron Chvala. The men will present the premier of “Baseball Preacher” at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Upper Room Brewery. Admission to the show is free.

“This is a one-man play based on the true story of evangelist Billy Sunday,” William said. “He’s going to tell his story about his time of playing major league baseball back in the 1880s. In 1891, he decided to leave the baseball team and go into the ministry full-time. Eventually that lead him to be a famous, world-class evangelist.”

William Ashley “Billy” Sunday (1862-1935) played baseball for eight seasons, starting out with the Chicago White Stockings. After ending his career, he preached to millions of people, all in a time without electronic sound amplification.

“Billy Sunday was articulate,” William said. “He has stories from his time playing baseball, of the time he was invited to spring training and when Babe Ruth signed a baseball for him. Billy wasn’t afraid to say what was on his mind. He didn’t hold anything back.”

In one example, the preacher talked about the devil. Billy Sunday said, “I know there is a devil because of two reasons: Number One, the Bible says there is; and Number Two, I’ve done business with him.”

William and Ron both have a love of baseball. They play in a baseball card game called APBA.

“All of the old baseball players are in it,” William said. “In the beginning, we were fascinated with baseball. And then we found Billy Sunday’s autobiography and everything came out of that.”

William and Ron both connected with Billy Sunday’s Midwestern roots. The evangelist was born near Ames, Iowa.

“His father died in the Civil War,” William said. “He never knew his father. This mother struggled so much with her boys that she sent two of them off to an orphanage in Glenwood, Iowa. There’s a lot of Midwestern contact in his life. What he became was a result of his Midwestern upbringing.”

Though he lived in poverty during his early years, William notes that Billy Sunday excelled as an adult.

“Even though he wasn’t rich, he was never poor,” William said. “He had a great respect for motherhood since his mother struggled so fiercely with her family. There’s a long segment in our play about motherhood and the real benefit of what mothers can do for their families.”

Later in his evangelistic career, Sunday began to earn large amounts of money from his preaching. In 1914, during a campaign in Pittsburgh, Penn., Sunday preached four sermons and earned $870 at a time when an average worker earned $836 for a year’s worth of labor.

“It’s an interesting story,” William said about the life of Sunday. “One of the things I do in putting these shows together is to not include any preaching. Instead, it’s a story of his life. These could very well be motion pictures because that’s what films are — storytelling. But through his faith, you learn about things. You learn about his faith, and then you can relate to them or not.”

With such a strong story, William sometimes feels as if he has no control over the process.

“Sometimes I don’t feel like I’m ‘writing’ at all,” he said. “I get to the end, and I’ll go, ‘How did this all get here?’”

In January, the brothers presented “Circuit Rider,” a one-man play about a fictitious preacher set in 1803, with Ron taking the part of Whitfield Isiah Thomas, based on the life of George Whitfield (1714-70). William said they have one more production in a trilogy of one-man plays about preachers.