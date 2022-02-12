Free COVID test kits delayed to Kearney area libraries

KEARNEY — It will likely be at least Monday before free COVID testing kits are available at libraries in the Kearney area.

The kits were expected to arrive this week, but delivery was delayed, according to Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers Public Health Department.

They will be available, probably early next week, at public libraries in Cozad, Franklin, Gothenburg, Holdrege and Minden. Other libraries may carry them in the future. The kits allow people to test themselves at home for COVID-19.

Puckett also said COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly across Two Rivers’ seven counties. Last week’s 313 new cases were equal to the weekly average numbers of new cases from last September to December. That is fewer than one-third of the number of new cases reported here at the end of January.

“The positivity rate is still 25% in people over age 25, but that has been falling across all age groups in last month,” Puckett said. Nationwide, COVID cases are down 53% from their peak Jan. 15.

However, she said the region’s death toll from the surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant was higher than deaths during a surge of the delta variant a year ago.