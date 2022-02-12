Free COVID test kits delayed to Kearney area libraries

KEARNEY — It will likely be at least Monday before free COVID testing kits are available at libraries in the Kearney area.
The kits were expected to arrive this week, but delivery was delayed, according to Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers Public Health Department.
They will be available, probably early next week, at public libraries in Cozad, Franklin, Gothenburg, Holdrege and Minden. Other libraries may carry them in the future. The kits allow people to test themselves at home for COVID-19.
Puckett also said COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly across Two Rivers’ seven counties. Last week’s 313 new cases were equal to the weekly average numbers of new cases from last September to December. That is fewer than one-third of the number of new cases reported here at the end of January.
“The positivity rate is still 25% in people over age 25, but that has been falling across all age groups in last month,” Puckett said. Nationwide, COVID cases are down 53% from their peak Jan. 15.
However, she said the region’s death toll from the surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant was higher than deaths during a surge of the delta variant a year ago.
She also said that only 51% of the 97,000 people in Two Rivers — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties — have been fully vaccinated with the minimum dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Fewer than that have gotten boosters.
“Hopefully, that won’t be a long-term trend,” Puckett said. “The hospital risk for COVID patients is significantly higher for unvaccinated people and for people who haven’t gotten a booster shot.”
Vaccines are available for anyone age 5 and older. Boosters are available to anyone over age 12.
She quotes from an article in the New York Times by David Leonhardt noting that the lack of booster shots “is one reason the U.S. has suffered more COVID deaths in the past two months than any other country. More urgently, 14% of people over age 65 have not gotten a booster.”
She also said that anti-viral medications are available at four area pharmacies: U-Save in Kearney, Fulmer U-Save in Holdrege, Franklin Drug in Franklin and Gothenburg Discount Pharmacy. Anti-virals are presciption medications for high-risk people who have confirmed cases of COVID.
She noted, too, that many states are ending mask mandates in upcoming weeks. “People are anxious to get rid of their masks, but we need to remember who needs to still wear it. They do offer some protection,” she said.
Finally, Puckett urged people to read David Leonhardt’s article in the New York Times, “Why ‘follow the science’ fails to answer many questions.” The article talks about the “follow the science” phrase now commonly heard regarding COVID-19. Some people “blindly” follow science, while others “have chosen not to follow the science,” she said.
The article examines both attitudes as they relate to COVID. Each has plusses and minuses, Leonhardt writes.
Puckett said, “We all follow science to some degree, and we’d all be in big trouble if we didn’t, but this helps put things into perspective as things change. Following the science means doing the best things we can for the population, but those things change sometimes because that’s how science works. Take a few minutes to read this.”