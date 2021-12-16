Frappe
Hey there, I'm Frappe! I'm almost 4 months old, so I've still got some growing up to do. I'm very... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The extreme weather has also caused all city of Kearney offices, including the Kearney Public Library and the Park & Recreation office to close early Wednesday.
They hope to create a foundation for the students to make the decision to become a Christian and to stand up for their beliefs. They plan to teach the Bible in class, and give students and teachers the opportunity to pray together and for one another.
UNK Police and the Kearney Police Department are investigating the incidents.
During the KPS Board of Education meeting Monday evening, the board approved the request to vacate the existing 2021-22 KPS Classified Employee Salary Schedule and approve a new one for 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Nathaniel Sack, 19, of Olathe, Kansas, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a person at least 12, but less than 16 years old to sexual penetration, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, a misdemeanor.
Judge John Marsh gave him 30 days credit for time already served.
- Updated
The driver of the other vehicle was also uninjured.
- Updated
In the special mail-in election that concluded today (Tuesday), Kearneyites said “yes” to the measures put before them. Unofficially, the vote was 5,268 “For” and 1,803 “Against.”
On Tuesday, the council will hear a request from another developer, who wants a temporary permit to extract sand and gravel from a tract east of Lake Villa Estates.
Edwards started his education career in Kearney attending Kearney State College and spent time at Kearney High School as a student-teacher.