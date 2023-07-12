KEARNEY — In 1998, George “Tyrus” Murdock said he left Kearney “with my tail between my legs.”

The future Fox News personality had earned a teaching degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, but couldn’t afford the gown to attend the graduation ceremony. He had been kicked out of his apartment, ended a relationship and had nothing but the dream of playing in the NFL.

That didn’t work out, either.

He tried teaching and coaching, worked as a bodyguard for famous rapper Snoop Dogg, took up professional wrestling, and eventually landed on Fox News where he is a host and panelist on “Gutfeld!:

His resume includes being a best-selling author and a stand-up comedian. He will bring his show, Tyrus Live, to the World Theater tonight.

Wednesday night, he walked into the upstairs at the downtown Cunningham’s Journal expecting to have a few beers with former UNK football teammates. Instead, he was met by a small mob of teammates, Loper fans and supporters.

“I don’t need gifts or awards ... just a handshake alone is enough,” he said.

But he had to fight back emotions as Mayor Stan Clouse presented him a key to the City, UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer gave him a Loper football helmet and UNK Alumni Relations Vice President Lucas Dart gave him the diploma he had earned 25 years earlier.

Murdoch asked Clouse if the key to the City worked at Perkins.

“I don’t know if you guys know that but when I was in college, Perkins was fine dining and I was happy to see it’s still there,” he said.

But it was the diploma that made him pause. He asked his two daughters, Georgie and No’ree, and his wife, Ingrid, to come forward to join him and see the diploma.

“It means I did my work and I’m very proud of that,” he told them before addressing the crowd again. “I always said I would come back for it. I didn’t know I would have an audience when I did it. I thought I was going to have to go to the office and pay what I found out was only two bucks, so thank you for saving me the two bucks.”

Murdoch recalled making the decision to come to UNK to play football and earn his college degree. The Los Angeles native didn’t know anything about the Lopers or the college and he said assistant coach Scott Hoffman’s biggest selling point was that the college was the setting for the movie Terms of Endearment.

“What a great choice I made. ... Kearney gave me a chance to go from ghetto to something special,” he said.

This return to Kearney is Murdock’s first visit to Kearney since he left. He said he didn’t have any photos from his time in Kearney, jus memories, and he wanted to show his family what he has been talking about when he tells them they need “a ground game” to help them get through life.

“Like every dumb kid with delusions of grandeur, I was going to go get on with some NFL football team somewhere and go from there. I got close, had some things, played arena ball, had a bunch of tryouts, and some injuries. Then it was, ‘Now what?’” he said.

That’s when he fell back on his degree from UNK to get a teaching job and begin the climb to becoming a national celebrity.

“Coming back now and seeing all the places I used to work — and I got fired from all of them,” he said. “I got fired a lot but that means I tried a lot here, which is important because I kept trying after I left here. Eventually I found some stuff.”

Even though he never returned to UNK until now, he always gave credit to the school for his work ethic and the basis for his success.

“The other Nebraska is what I would say. Big Red? No, Big Blue, a suitcase teachers college known for Terms of Endearment,” he said.

He said his wife recently looked did a little research on UNK on Wikipedia.

“I was above Terms of Endearment in famous things that came from Kearney, so I’m very proud of that,” he said.