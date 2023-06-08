One of Kearney Catholic’s finest wrestlers will be enshrined forever in the sport that formed him.

Michael Klinginsmith is part of the 2023 Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame induction class.

Klinginsmith started wrestling at a young age, joining a family affair at the Kearney Catholic Kids Club, started by his father John.

Michael began to compete around the area, and as he grew in his skills, the competition area grew along with it.

The travel that used to be from Gothenburg to Gibbon turned into Denver to Indianapolis. Once the wrestling season was over, he would join USA Wrestling camps of Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, competing across the Midwest.

“UNK guys here in Kearney would always come help us with the club,” John Klinginsmith said “Brandon Brill (a three-time state champion at Kearney High), who just got inducted into the hall of fame, came and wrestled with Michael a lot, and ended up being our freestyle coach.”

“Learning those two different styles made him a better high school wrestler, so it was good we had those right here in Kearney”

Once Michael got to Kearney Catholic, his club-team worked showed its worth. Not that there weren’t good wrestlers in the area, but Michael no longer had any fear on the mat.

That helped him jump right into the 140-pound ranks, with the middle weights being notoriously tough to compete in as a freshman.

In a field dominated by upperclassmen, Michael saw his only losses in high school, keeping close with the best in the state.

Every year after that, Michael changed weight classes, going with whatever he could cut down to after football season.

There he rattled off three straight state championships at three different weights.

His success, along with other kids who came up through the wrestling club, helped lead Kearney Catholic to its first ever district wrestling title and top 10 finish at state.

“Looking back at the district meet in Gordon-Rushville that we won, we had to drive six hours away,” John Klinginsmith said. “We had kids who won their final matches by pin, over one who was undefeated and one who was top five in the state. We had to win by pin to take the district, and we won by half a point.”

The individual and team success put college wrestling on the table before Michael’s senior season.

Local schools like UNK expressed interest, but a bigger fish soon entered the fry. When Michael was working his summer job at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, he was contacted by the Stanford head coach on the first day Division I recruiting opened.

“I’ll never forget when he was applying to Stanford you have to get accepted academically before athletically, and he was filling out this application that was two or three inches thick,” John Klinginsmith said. “And they wanted it all handwritten. That coach would call every week for a while.”

But Michael never visited Stanford, the only one he took was to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He wrestled for them at camps, which inspired head coach Mark Manning to schedule a home visit, where Michael committed on the spot.

“I knew he was coming and I just remember I didn’t want to burn the steaks,” John Klinginsmith said.

Michael was thrown into the fire at UNL, with his first match being a wrestle-off against Jordan Burroughs, national champion and future Olympic gold medalist.

“I got pinned in a minute and a half,” Michael Klinginsmith said.

As a redshirt, Michael went to open meets, going 0-2 in his first one, including losing to a Division III wrestler.

The thought of quitting floated in his mind, but he stuck it through, improving as a wrestler and making it through four full years in the program.

“I told myself I was going to finish out the four years, if not for anything just to help my teammates out in practice,” Michael Klinginsmith said. “I got to make some great friends doing that.”

After wrestling, Michael got into medical school at UNMC, being inspired by Dr. Tom Connely, a family friend growing up who was involved in the wrestling club.

After four years, he started an ENT residency in Louisville, Kentucky. After five years of training in the Bluegrass State, he moved back to Kearney, where he partnered back with Connely.

“You go into medical school, residency in Kentucky where you’re working 36 hours on little sleep, doing surgeries on people, its a high stress environment,” Michael Klinginsmith said. “Dealing with some of the things you deal with in wrestling prepares you in life for a lot of things and how to handle the adversity. Being in the sport allows you to handle things a little bit better.”

Adding on to his busy life, Michael is now the father of a nine-day old son, who shares a birthday with him.

Despite is ever-cluttered schedule, Michael is ready to take up his honor on Friday, accepting his place in the sport that changed his life.\

Klinginsmith and other Hall of Fame inductees will be honored tonight at the annual NSWCA banquet at Boarders Inn and Suites in Grand Island.