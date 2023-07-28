A former Beatrice police officer was arrested on Monday for allegedly installing hidden cameras in the home of a woman, according to a search warrant filed by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Chisano, 41, who served the Beatrice Police Department from 2011 to 2021, is also accused in the affidavit of installing a tracking device on the woman’s vehicle.

Chisano was arrested Monday at his home in Lincoln and transported to the Gage County Detention Center on felony charges of unlawful intrusion of electronic communication, intercepting electronic communications, and for stalking, a misdemeanor, a sheriff’s office press release stated.

According to the search warrant, the woman discovered the tracking device underneath the front dash of her vehicle in March and turned it over to deputies.

Later that month, the woman told the sheriff’s office she discovered a camera hidden inside a carbon monoxide detector, as well as cameras concealed in electrical outlets in a bathroom, bedroom and living room.

The woman told deputies in an interview she did not authorize the installation of the cameras.

Deputies removed the cameras and took them to the Nebraska State Patrol, where an examination by the Technical Crimes Unit found more than 6,000 recordings, each broken down into 5-minute increments.

Chisano can be seen in the earliest recordings taken in December 2022 appearing to install the covert camera in the bathroom electrical outlet and adjusting its field of view, according to the search warrant.

He was also seen adjusting a countertop mirror so that a reflection into the shower was visible. Subsequent videos appear to show Chisano installing the cameras in other rooms of the house.

The affidavit indicates videos were captured of adults and children in each of those rooms, apparently without their knowledge.

State Patrol investigators disassembled one of the cameras and discovered it had an antenna, which apparently allowed it to transmit to a cell phone, according to court records.

While several components of the camera can be purchased online, the device was not believed to be a retail product, investigators alleged in the affidavit.

Deputies seized two cell phones, a laptop computer, two iPads, a pair of digital storage devices, a GPS tracker, as well as tactical gear belonging to the Beatrice Police Department, including a ballistic vest, helmet and shield, gas mask, and first aid equipment.

Chisano posted 10% of a $25,000 bond and was released.

Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office filed the charges against Chisano due to his previous role as a law enforcement officer in Gage County.

Corey O’Brien, chief prosecutor for the Attorney General’s Office, was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case, according to court documents.