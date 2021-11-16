Festive 5k planned December 12 at Yanney Park

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Department of Park and Recreation is coordinating the Festive 5k. The race is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Yanney Heritage Park.
Divisions are available for all ages. Costume prizes will be awarded to the top five best dressed.
Refreshments and random prizes will be given out after the race.
Participants should register by Dec. 1 to be guaranteed a long sleeve race shirt, otherwise registrations will be accepted until race day.
Go to KPRreg.org to register online or download a form at www.kearneyrec.org.
If you have further questions, contact Jade Brown at 308-233-3229.