KEARNEY — The Christian Outdoor Fellowship of America is sponsoring a free Family Day kids event June 24 at Kearney's Cottonmill Park.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes fishing, hiking, arts and crafts, and food.

Mike Brooks, a counselor for COFA said "I see a lot of kids who need attention" dealing with the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the event is designed to "get kids together to have fun with their parents and enjoy the day."

The event is open to kids of all ages and their parents.

For more information, go to cofausa.org