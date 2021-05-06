Faith
Hi there, I'm Faith! I'm a 3-year-old purebred Dogo Argentino. I was surrendered to the Shelter because my family had... View on PetFinder
Everyone entering the building must use the doors by the Big K or the door on the west side by the cafeteria.
Alissa Kern-Pierce and Morgan Karlberg have used a dated chandelier from the Junk Jaunt. A tin bathtub and aged bleachers from the S-E-M football field to create The Farm, a new, unique wedding venue a few miles northeast of Gibbon.
The woman fought off her attacker and the man fled on foot, but later was apprehended by police.
The man exited the plane and surrendered after Grand Island Police fired chemical munitions through an open door.
On paper, he’s retired, but he still says Mass at CHI Health Good Samaritan on Fridays and assists priests in area Catholic churches. “I’m just an old workhorse. I don’t look too bad for age 85,” he chuckled.
Sinsel was elected to the school board in November, and she was sworn into office at the Jan. 11 regular board meeting.
The man didn’t speak to her, and she had never seen him before.
Ricketts encouraged attendees of a Buffalo County Republicans meeting to stay engaged with elected officials as well as community members, friends and family about the proposed health standards.
Kearney police consider several factors when they determine a priority traffic area including accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.