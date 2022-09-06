Nebraska coach John Cook mixed things up last week for his team — and its fans — by rolling out a different offensive system that utilizes one more hitter and one more setter subbing into the match.

Will the 6-2 rotation be the norm moving forward? Cook says he is continuing to evaluate Nebraska’s options. So, let’s join the coach in pondering it.

First things first ...

What exactly is a 6-2 rotation?

It’s an offensive system that rotates in two different setters. One reason teams use it is to try and maximize offense with three hitting threats right at the net playing in the front row. In this system, three players are ready to hit more often because the setter subbed into the match while in the back row.

So, instead of Madi Kubik and Kaitlyn Hord going right at a defense at the net, Whitney Lauenstein can join the mix, too. Or maybe it’s Ally Batenhorst, Bekka Allick and Lindsay Krause. Either way, it’s a lot for defenses to handle.

The advantages

One of the benefits of this system is that it takes advantage of Nebraska’s depth of explosive pin hitters — Kubik, Lauenstien, Krause and Batenhorst.

“You got to have four outside hitters to even consider it,” Cook said. “That’s the starting point, and then you go from there. We have a lot of confidence in those guys.”

Also, in a 5-1 system, the opponent’s offense can sometimes pick on a setter when they’re blocking and consistently hit over them (Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames is 5-foot-10). That’s not an issue in this system.

The disadvantages

Your best setter is not playing the full match. Also, in the biggest moments of the match late in a set, you may have maxed out your 15 allotted subs and not have your best servers, passers and defensive players on the court.

There are some advantages to a 6-2, especially offensively. But Cook hasn’t used it much during his career and there are a number of reasons why.

“There is a lot you have to have to do it,” he said. “You have to have enough outside hitters, you got to have two good setters, you got to be able to (be good in serve-receive) out of that. We did it in ’05 and 2010. We did it in 2013 (with Mary Pollmiller and Kelly Hunter) — and punted it after the first weekend. There’s a lot that goes into it.

“There’s a lot more moving parts in a 6-2. But it does give you advantages because it’s hard to prepare for, we can be more creative offensively, you got three hitters in the front row all of the time. We’ve done it in the past, and had two great teams when we did it.”

What we know

Nebraska wants to have its best lineup selected and be playing its best in Week 17 (Final Four) of the season and not Week 3. So Cook likes to use a lot of players early in the season to help get them prepared if they’re needed in a big moment in the Big Ten season or NCAA Tournament, and this system does that.

The college volleyball season is much different from football. Husker volleyball has 29 regular season matches, compared to football’s 12 games. Nebraska’s system and lineup don’t have to be set right now, and probably won’t be until it’s been challenged by a top-10 team.

Nebraska also has an interesting situation at setter. Hames was the returning starter, but one option for Hames’ super-senior season was for her to play defensive specialist if Kennedi Orr was ready to be the starting setter. Hames, Orr and Anni Evans have each played in the two-setter rotation. It’s still wait-and-see time for Orr. Maybe this system gets Orr some experience and closer to reaching the high potential Cook had for her.

Don’t forget defense

Cook often says you’re not going to be great on offense every night, but you can be on defense.

So there’s a balancing act to see if the setter rotation also gives Nebraska a chance to win with defense.

“Defensively it can be exceptional,” Cook said. “There is no reason why it can’t. But we got moving parts, and different players. We’ve been playing a lot of people so that might take a while to gel.

“We have three great back-row players in Nicklin, Lexi (Rodriguez) and Kenzie Knuckles. And then Madi for an outside hitter is very good. (Last week) Bekka served. Bekka does a nice job for a middle, but when you run that system it takes out a serving sub. So there is give and take with everything and we just got to maximize what we got and figure out what’s best.”

Put it another way

Cook, who started his coaching career as high school football coach in California, loves a good football analogy.

Help us out, coach.

“It would be like running a two-quarterback offense where you got a guy that can run, and a guy that can pass and you’re trading them off all of the time,” Cook said. “You hear defensive coordinators talk about that all of the time where we have two guys that we have to prepare for.”

What history tells us

A team running a 6-2 offense hasn’t won the national championship since 2003 (USC).

“I remember USC did it and we played them a couple of times and they were hell to defend, and really good,” Cook said.

So why hasn’t a team running the system won it all more often?

“The 5-1 is a little more simple when it (gets stressful),” Cook said. “Sometimes it’s better to be more simple and you have players out there that are playing all the way around more. Your setter is out there all of the time. Typically, you want your setter to be a leader. It’s hard to find two setters that are consistent, and set the same consistently. …. Not many teams run a 6-2 because you got to have a lot of the right parts. Pittsburgh did it last year and was in the Final Four.”

Wait and see

At some point, Cook will have to add it all up and see if the sum of using its subs on setters and hitters is better than doing so with defensive and serving subs.

What will Cook’s top factors be to determine if Nebraska still plays this way come November?

“If we’re winning,” he said. “We can jump into a 5-1, and at some point we’ll have to get into a 5-1 because we’ll run out of subs. It’s more for our players to manage, but we got a lot of smart players.”