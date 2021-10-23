Kearney's Kellen Skarka hoping to be one of the first handful of Marines to work with the Space Force

KEARNEY — Since he was a young child Kellen Skarka always has liked watching airplanes.

“I always loved looking for planes and watching places in the sky,” said Skarka, now 35.

As a child he and his mother Lori (Weed) Skarka of Kearney often would travel the Midwest to watch air shows. Once, when he was 15, he met three pilots of the World War II Black Sheep Squadron.

That love of flight turned into a desire to fly, and when he turned 16 Skarka started taking flying lessons. He got his pilot’s license while attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he received a degree in aviation systems management, and in 2009, he commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

There he became an air support control officer overseeing aviation operations, including air strikes, medical evacuations and coordination of artillery and mortar fires.

“It’s kind of like air traffic control, but not like you see at an airport,” Skarka said. “I control aircraft. I tell them where to go and how to get there. It’s out in the middle of the battlefield with no tower, no radar, we’re operating out of Humvees or out of tents in the middle of nowhere.”