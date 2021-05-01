KEARNEY — Little did Doug Bruce know when he rode his bicycle to the furniture store in St. Paul, Nebraska, years ago that his first day on the job would lead to a lifelong career helping people make their homes beautiful.

From the first task of sweeping the front sidewalk, Bruce set his sights on having his own furniture business. Over 40 years later that dream is a reality with Bruce and his son Michael owning five Bruce Furniture stores in western and central Nebraska.

After college Bruce worked for the Maytag corporation, which took him from Canada to Kentucky, before moving to Alliance where he opened his first store, Bruce Furniture at 1508 W. Third St., in May 1977.

At the time Bruce, his wife Donna and their 6-month-old son Michael lived in the store, a former plumbing shop, while Bruce remodeled the building. Bruce still remembers his very first customer who bought a $178 swivel rocker.

The first few years, with the help of high school students who delivered in the evenings, Bruce and Donna, did everything themselves. It’s then that Bruce Furniture began their free delivery service, which included moving items in a customer’s house, setting it up and making room for new pieces, and taking away old pieces, whether for donation, auction, consignment or disposal.

A service that continues to this day.

As a young child Michael would often tag along with his father to the furniture store often to help out anyway he could.

In 1984, the Bruce family moved to Hastings, where they opened their second, larger, store at 295 S. Marian Rd.

In the summer of 1995, a customer made a statement that has defined Bruce Furniture over the years.

At the time a female customer was looking for a new recliner, but was particular about what she wanted.

She asked, “Mr. Bruce, are these all the recliners you have?”

Bruce replied, “We have over 130 reclining chairs on display. Exactly how many do you want to buy?”

Without hesitation, she said, “Only one. But it has to be just the right size, just the right style, and just the right color for me.”

As Bruce drove home from work that night he thought about the conversation he had with the woman and realized, “Just Right For You,” should be the goal for every customer in every part of the Bruce Furniture business.

From then on that motto has been followed throughout all the stores.

From 1987-1999, the Bruce’s owned a store in Scottsbluff, but later sold it.

In 1999, Michael graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, joining the family business in 2000, when Bruce Furniture opened a third location in Holdrege at 322 East Ave.

As the store manager, Michael brought new ideas, new technology and a strong work ethic to the business.

In 2005, the Bruce’s bought the former Payne-Larson Furniture store at 2026 Central Ave. in Kearney, making it their fourth location in the chain, and in 2017, added a fifth location in North Platte at 209 E. Fourth St.

Throughout the last four decades as the company has grown one thing has remained the same at Bruce Furniture: their dedicated employees.

“Our employees are what make us go,” Michael said. “We have employees that have been with us a long, long time.

If we have the right people and we take care of them, and care about them, then everything else will take care of itself.

“There’s no way what we could have done just my dad and I. It takes everyone that works for us whether they’re just a part-time delivery person or a full-time person that’s been with us decades, they’re all really important to us,” he said.

“Having people work with us 30 years or three days, we would do anything for our employees because we think that they are what makes it successful,” Michael added.

Today, Bruce stays active working part-time in the Hastings store, while Michael oversees all five businesses. Five years ago the Bruce’s added Michael’s daughter, Merrick, to the business. Now 13, she helps to record all of the company’s radio and TV commercials that air across the state.

Who knows, some day she may just become a third-generation Bruce Furniture owner, too.​

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.