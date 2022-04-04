Ex-Ansley standout to be inducted into the state High School Sports Hall of Fame

The newest class of inductees into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame was announced Sunday, and among them was Michelle (Shoemaker) Meyer.

A 1990 graduate from Ansley High School, Meyer competed in volleyball, basketball and most notably track and field.

During her four years of competing in track and field at Ansley, Meyer scored 112 points at the state track meet, which is the second-most all-time in the girls standings.

“High school sports and track through college were a huge part of my life, and I loved it,” Meyer said. “I loved competing, I loved everything about it.”

In her sophomore and junior seasons, Meyer scored 36 points at the state track and field meet by placing first in the long jump and high jump, while getting second in the 300-meter hurdles and 100-meter hurdles.

A memorable moment came in her sophomore year, when Meyer and her cousin Amy Slingsby both stood on the podium at the state meet and led Ansley to a second-place finish.

In her senior season, Meyer finished first in all four events. With this effort, her 40 points single-handedly earned Ansley another runner-up trophy.

Maybe even more excited than Meyer herself about the induction are her parents, Kenneth and Cheryl Shoemaker.

“My mom and dad are thrilled,” Meyer said. “They supported me so much all those years. We started long jumping and running in little track meets when I was like five years old.”

The support her parents showed was a driving force to her achievements in not only high school, but also in college at UNL where she won the Big Eight Conference indoor pentathlon in 1994.

“Especially in the ’80s, farmers didn’t have the best of times, but they would stop work to come to meets and every single time they were there,” Meyer said. “Even through college they’d come when they could if it was close to them.”

Alongside her parents, Meyer also attributes a lot of her success to her coaches at Ansley, Dan Moore and Pat Hoblyn. Both Moore and Hoblyn are in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

“To have coaches always really give it their all is very helpful to any kid,” Meyer said.

Participating in high school and collegiate athletics taught Meyer so much about herself and also provided her life lessons that she still carries to this day.

“I learned to work for something and I also learned that things don’t always go as planned,” Meyer said. “There can be a lot of disappointments when you’re competing for anything and I learned that a lot in college. When you enjoy something it’s worth working for it and if things do go right it just makes it mean that much more.”

Meyer scored 1,306 points in her track and field career at Ansley High School. She was also named the Kearney Hub Territory Track Female Athlete of the Year in 1988 and 1990.

Meyer lettered all four years in her three high school sports. She was also a letter winner on the UNL track and field team for four seasons, until her graduation in 1995.

Michelle now lives in Kearney with her husband, Scott Meyer. Their two kids, Emily and Blake, currently attend UNK.