Event at Rowe Sanctuary gets up close with birds of prey

GIBBON — Come over to the dark side of Rowe Sanctuary for the annual Owl Prowl, a family friendly event focused on owls and other nocturnal creatures. The event is from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary.

Owl Prowl attendees can participate in hands-on activities, such as owl pellet dissection and an art activity, from 6-7:30 p.m. During this time there will be a live bird show with Deb Miller from Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora featuring multiple birds of prey. Each demonstration will include information about each bird, and answer any questions people may have.

Following the demonstration, at about 7:30 p.m., there will be guided hikes to explore the prairie, learning about the creatures that thrive when the sun goes down. Participants are encouraged to wear warm clothing and sturdy shoes.

“Owl Prowl is a great opportunity for families to get out and explore nature at night,” said Beka Yates, education manager at Rowe Sanctuary. “The experience of going out and listening to wild owls call in the night is truly unique and special for many people.”

The cost to attend is $5 per family or group; registration is available at rowe.audubon.org/events.