Enzo

Enzo

Enzo

Hey there, I'm Enzo! I'm a handsome man here at the Shelter. I'm very sweet and affectionate once I get... View on PetFinder

The Latest: S. Korea hits third-straight high in virus cases
The Latest: S. Korea hits third-straight high in virus cases

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea has set a new high in daily coronavirus cases for the third straight day as officials prepare to enforce the strongest social distancing restrictions in the greater capital area where transmission have surged following months of complacency.

Fireworks over fireworks
Fireworks over fireworks

Emails have been cramming my inbox since last Saturday’s column, “Red, White and Boo,” when I complained about lax and liberal Nebraska fireworks laws. I now know that far more people here are fed up over fireworks than I realized.

