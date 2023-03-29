KEARNEY — Amirah Sackett performs popping, a style of street dance that originated in California in the 1970s. She understands that many people have strict ideas of dance, including a reluctance to try it.

“People are shy when it comes to dance,” Sackett said. “When I teach, I talk about that a lot with my adult students in particular. You have to go back to when you were a kid, before you felt self conscious about moving your body and expressing yourself this way, when music would turn on and you’d just jump around — because every kid does that automatically.”

The dancer noted that as children mature, often while in middle school, they want to be cool and certainly don’t want to look foolish in front of their friends.

“That usually comes from someone telling us that there’s only one way to do things,” she said. “I think it’s about opening up the inner kid in us and not fearing judgment by others.”

Let loose a little What: “Beatboxing Meets Popping.” When: 6 p.m. today. Where: Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. Admission: Free. Contact: 308-865-8401; UNK.edu.

Sackett traveled from Chicago with beatboxer Ahmed Zaghbouni, who works under the name of “MR MiC,” to perform “Beatboxing Meets Popping” at 6 p.m. today at the food court in the Nebraskan Student Union on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission to the performance is free.

Funding for the event comes from Humanities Nebraska, the Arram Family Foundation and Lied Across Nebraska with funding by Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

“Kids love the aspect of music and dance coming together,” Sackett said. “Also, I talk about identity. Both me and MR MiC share our Muslim identity. I also talk about kids having multiple facets of who they are — and to be okay with that. I spread an anti-bullying message.”

Sackett and MR MiC also incorporate a message regarding what it means to identify as a Muslim.

“I talk about how in the U.S. we have people from all religious and ethnic backgrounds,” Sackett said. “We want to foster an understanding to let kids embrace the different aspects of themselves, something they might feel uncomfortable with now. We want to promote a message of recognizing that we’re each different and that makes us special.”

Sackett believes her art and identity, as both Muslim and American, has the power to build bridges. She looks to mutual understanding, increased knowledge, awareness and unity as ways to increase understanding. A title on her website, AmirahSackett.com says, “We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic.” The website states: “She uses her voice to fearlessly combat negative stereotypes about Muslim women, and educate communities with little or no contact with their fellow Muslim Americans. She believes hip-hop, as a medium, to be a transformative art form, both for the audience and practitioners.”

As part of their appearance in Kearney, Sackett and MR MiC performed for younger students at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

Sackett sees dance as a way to communicate messages that transcend other art forms.

“Dance is a language,” she said. “You know the saying that a picture is worth a thousand words. I think that dance is a series of images and conveys emotions that are felt in a different way than hearing the words or reading about something. If I say to you, ‘I’m a powerful woman,’ you’re like, okay, she’s a powerful woman. But if I dance powerfully, you perceive me as powerful without me saying it verbally. There’s a different kind of understanding. I see dance as a magical way of imprinting a feeling on the heart of the viewer.”

That makes dance her favorite art form.

While many people may shy away from dance, Sackett understands that dance plays an important part in many aspects of our culture, both socially and creatively.

“Country line dancing, or any of those kinds of line dances at parties, have become a safe way for people to dance because there are rules and there’s a structure,” she said. “There’s more of a safety net there, which is great because people are still dancing. There’s an uninhibited style within hip hop, where you have technique but the focus is on originality and being unique. In line dancing it’s like, ‘We’re all going to do the same steps,’ but in hip hop it’s about what I do that makes me different.”

In popping, dancers quickly contract and relax muscles to create a jerking effect, usually performed in time with the music.

“I really think that dance is one of the healing arts,” Sackett said. “I think all art is healing but it’s different with dance. When you are dancing with other people, it releases endorphins and you get stress out of your body. After you get done dancing, it’s hard to be angry or upset. If you’re ever having a bad day, turn on some music and have a dance party in your house. You’ll feel better. It definitely costs less than a therapist.”