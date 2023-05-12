KEARNEY — Outdoor recreation never really went away during the pandemic, but for many people, gathering to learn about outdoor living skills feels new.

“The pure fact that we’re bringing this event back, and because we haven’t been doing it for three years, I honestly feel that it’s going to be new to a lot of people,” said Julia Plugge, an outdoor education specialist with Nebraska Game and Parks. “During the pandemic, a lot of individuals found the outdoors as a way to escape the pandemic. Now is the time to renew and continue those efforts to be outdoors. The Expo is just a way to introduce oneself to all the opportunities across the state.”

Fort Kearny Outdoor Expo offer patrons a chance to explore different areas of outdoor events, including kayaking, archery, bowfishing, target shooting, fishing, campground games, campfire cooking and even historical reenactments.

“We have some presentations that are new,” Plugge said. “We brought in biking experts that will teach kids how to safely ride a mountain bike, and we’re going to have a local expert talking about falconry. In our historical reenactment area we have a local blacksmith from Kearney.”

Nebraska Game and Parks presents Fort Kearny Outdoor Expo, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Fort Kearny south of Kearney on Highway 50A. Admission to the event is free, but a valid state park permit is required to enter the park.

Plugge noted that the expo features activities for all ages. For children who attended the event before the pandemic, a lot has changed in their lives.

“This is an event for the entire family,” she said. “In three years, the family dynamics have changed. Kids are getting older or now you have kids in your family — it’s certainly a way to get out there and find out about all the opportunities available in the state.”

With advancements in technology, many people have all the luxuries of home with them when they head outdoors. For Plugge, an outdoor experience gives us all a chance to connect with nature.

“It’s all about simplicity and to set aside all the extras of life that really aren’t necessary,” she said. “You can take your basic skills and value the nature around us. I think that if we extend ourselves a little bit too much, we forget that we’re surrounded by nature itself. While nature is complex, it’s simple for us to be able to enjoy it.”

Plugge, who helps host the podcast “She Goes Outdoors,” enjoys shooting sports.

“I’m into shooting, so my favorite event at the expo is the shotgun and air gun areas,” she said. “It’s so fun to be able to watch youth 14 and up, and adults even, shoot a shotgun for the first time and experience the excitement when they hit a clay.”

While admission to the expo is free, entry requires a state park permit. Plugge encourages participants to purchase the permit in advance. The permits can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsNE.com or from a local vendor.

“Have it in your window so you can bypass the longer line at the expo to buy a permit,” she said. “You can go straight into the parking area. And my other piece of advice is to come early so you allow yourself plenty of time to take in the entire event.”

Patrons can use the shuttles to get from the parking areas to the events. Shuttles also run between the event in the park.

“Wear your tennis shoes because there’s quite a bit of walking,” Plugge said. “That’s because we have so much to pack in, and it takes a lot of room when we spread out the events. Dress for the weather. We’ll be out there, rain or shine. It’s the great outdoors.”