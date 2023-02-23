HOLDREGE – Rachel Barton Pine fell in love with the violin when, at the age of 3, she saw some girls from middle school playing violins at her church.

She saw the beautiful dresses the girls wore and immediately asked her parents for a violin.

“I was really intrigued by the sound,” Pine said in an interview with WatchMojo.com. “I started very innocently and fell in love with it right away. All I wanted to do was practice all day.”

Her practice paid off. At the age of 10, Pine debuted with the Chicago Symphony. She won a gold medal at the International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition, the youngest musician to do so.

Pine will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Tassel in Holdrege as part of the Performance Series.

In addition to a career performing with orchestras across the world, the violinist has recorded a long list of classical works and contemporary music. In 2009 she joined the thrash/doom metal band Earthen Grave, performing on a six-string electric violin.

For her classical work, Pine performs on a violin made by Giuseppe Guarneri, an Italian luthier who died in 1744. The owner of the violin gave it to Pine to use on a “lifetime loan.” One of the former owners, Marie Soldat (1863-1955), was a student of composer Johannes Brahms.

Pine wrote about her violin, “Obviously, it is incredibly generous to have somebody who owns a violin lend it to you. Happily, such a loan is also to the benefit of the owner. It would actually be less healthy for a violin to be preserved in a vault, as it is a living voice that needs to be vibrated. It would be as if you didn’t talk for 20 years, and then you tried to speak. Your voice would be pretty croaky! It’s the same thing with a violin – they need to be cared for and played.”

The connection to Brahms feels strong to Pine.

“It’s been especially touching to play Brahms’ Lullaby for my daughter on this instrument,” she wrote. “My mother sang the lullaby to me as a baby, as did her mother before her. I love the fact that I get to play the piece on a violin that Brahms actually knew. When you think about it, Brahms frequently played chamber music with Marie Soldat, which means that this violin actually got to ‘jam’ with Brahms.”