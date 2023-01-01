Variety of genres, styles, performers in central Nebraska's 2023 concert lineup

Upcoming concerts in central Nebraska

◼ Jan. 13 – Dailey & Vincent – Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent perform bluegrass, Americana, traditional country and gospel – Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney.

◼ Jan. 21 – Empire Wild – Members of this classically trained crossover trio fuses pop, folk, Broadway and jazz – The Tassel, Holdrege.

◼ Jan. 28 – Goldpine – This duo performs Americana songs, seeped in severed relationships and the pursuits of love and purpose – The Lark, Hastings.

◼ Feb. 4 – Elton Dan & The Rocket Band – A tribute to the music of Elton John – Minden Opera House, Minden.

◼ Feb. 4 – Travis Anderson Trio — Jazz standards, TV theme music, Disney hits and pop music, this Minneapolis-based ensemble gives a modern twist to these classics, presented by Kearney Community Association – Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney.

◼ Feb. 10 – King Margo – Americana songs from Lucciana Costa and Rachel Coats – The Lark, Hastings.

◼ Feb. 15 – Sail On: A Tribute to the Beach Boys – “Surfin’ USA," “Barbara Ann," “California Girls” – This group performs hits of the Beach Boys as well as music from the iconic band’s extended catalog – Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney.

◼ Feb. 25 – Rachel Barton Pine – The Chicago-based violinist interprets great classic and contemporary music – The Tassel, Holdrege.

◼ March 7 – “Traveling the Americas,” Kearney Symphony Orchestra, Fine Arts Recital Hall, UNK campus, Kearney.

◼ March 13 – The Hall Sisters – A quartet of women’s voices singing gospel, bluegrass, folk songs and oldies, presented by Kearney Community Association – Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney.

◼ March 16 – “One Night in Memphis” — A tribute to the music of Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis – Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney.

◼ March 18 – Darrell Scott – Multi-instrumentalist and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter performs as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series – The Balcony, Loomis.

◼ March 31-April 1 – UNK New Music Festival — Featuring new music by composers throughout the nation – Fine Arts Recital Hall, UNK campus.

◼ April 7 – Windsync – Internationally recognized for dramatic and engaging interpretations of classical music, the young members of this adventurous group perform from memory – The Tassel, Holdrege.

◼ April 14 – “Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles” – A concert of music by one of the most iconic rock bands, The Eagles – Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney.

◼ April 14 – Moors & McCumber – Singer/songwriters weave stories and eclectic lyrics into their songs – The Lark, Hastings.

◼ April 15 – Moors & McCumber – Perform as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series – The Balcony, Loomis.

◼ April 21 – Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone – The original lead singer from Herman’s Hermits will perform in this concert of music from the '60s – Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney.

◼ April 20 – Jeremy Stolle — Broadway performer will sing show-stoppers from musical theater, presented by Kearney Community Association – Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney.

◼ May 9 – “Revisiting Masterworks,” Kearney Symphony Orchestra, Fine Arts Recital Hall, UNK campus, Kearney.

◼ May 12 – Beginnings – A tribute band featuring the music of Chicago, presented by Kearney Community Association – Kearney High School, Kearney.

◼ July 28 – Jo Dee Messina — Country artist will headline the Buffalo County Fair – Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney.