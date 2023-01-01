Variety of genres, styles, performers in central Nebraska's 2023 concert lineup

With pandemic restrictions in the rear view mirror, the lineup of concerts in central Nebraska features a variety of genres, styles and performers.
Many groups and institutions have expanded their offerings while one, Rehmsworld Concert Series, will discontinue featuring concerts. Bev and Tim Rehms have spent the last 16 years hosting house concerts at The Balcony in Loomis, bringing in some of the biggest names in Americana and singer/songwriter performers. The April 15 show with Moors & McCumber will wrap up the season — and the series for Rehmsworld.
Watch for interviews with individual artists as the concerts approach. Next week’s BRAVO section will feature an interview with Dailey & Vincent, two huge names in bluegrass and Americana music.
