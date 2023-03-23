All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Crafternoon: “Are You My Mother?” — 4 p.m., today. Listen to a story and make a craft related to the story. Designed for ages 2-11. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Monday. Screening of “Annie” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Card Crafting — 7 p.m., Tuesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Spring,” duh.

■ Card Crafting — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “March.”

■ Alphabet Adventures V Week — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., March 30. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., March 30. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 30. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., March 31. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: “Around the World,” featuring books set in different countries.

■ Protect Your Piggy Bank — 10 a.m., April 4. A Zoom overview of Financial Ratings Series that covers the financial strength of banks, credit unions and other aspects of your wealth. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

■ Poetry Workshop with Bruce Whitacre — noon, April 4. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” The author will guide patrons through crafting a poem. $15 fee, includes lunch. Register in advance.

■ Teen DIY: Jarcuterie — 6:30 p.m., April 4. “Jarcuteries” are a hot new food trend and are a fun alternative to a charcuterie board. For ages 10-18. Register in advance.

■ Reading by Poet Bruce Whitacre — 7 p.m., April 4. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” The former Kearney resident will read from his works.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., April 4. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Alphabet Adventures W Week — 10:30 a.m., April 5. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., April 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Financial Ratings Series.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., April 6. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., April 6. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

■ Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., April 6. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., April 10. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for April is “Thursday Murder Club.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Poetry Workshop with Matt Mason — noon, April 11. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” The author will guide patrons through crafting a poem. $15 fee, includes lunch. Register in advance.