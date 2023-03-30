All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.
■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Friday. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: “Around the World,” featuring books set in different countries.
■ Protect Your Piggy Bank — 10 a.m., Tuesday. A Zoom overview of Financial Ratings Series that covers the financial strength of banks, credit unions and other aspects of your wealth. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.
■ Poetry Workshop with Bruce Whitacre — noon, Tuesday. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” The author will guide patrons through crafting a poem. $15 fee, includes lunch. Register in advance.
■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
■ Teen DIY: Jarcuterie — 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. “Jarcuteries” are a hot new food trend and are a fun alternative to a charcuterie board. For ages 10-18. Register in advance.
■ Reading by Poet Bruce Whitacre — 7 p.m., Tuesday. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” The former Kearney resident will read from his works.
■ Alphabet Adventures W Week — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.
■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., April 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Financial Ratings Series.
■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., April 6. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., April 6. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.
■ Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., April 6. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.
■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., April 10. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for April is “Thursday Murder Club.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.
■ Poetry Workshop with Matt Mason — noon, April 11. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” The author will guide patrons through crafting a poem. $15 fee, includes lunch. Register in advance.
■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., April 11. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
■ Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., April 11. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.
■ Family Movie Night — 6:30 p.m., April 11. Screening of “Super Pet.” Rated PG. Register in advance.
■ Reading by Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason — 7 p.m., April 11. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” Mason will read from his works, including “At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros.”
■ Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., April 12. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.
■ Alphabet Adventures X Week — 10:30 a.m., April 12. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.
■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., April 12. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.
■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., April 13. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.
■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., April 13. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., April 13. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.
■ Crafternoon: “The Airport Book” — 4 p.m., April 13. Listen to a story and make a craft related to the story. Designed for ages 2-11. Register in advance.
■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
■ Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., April 17. Screening of “Beauty and the Beast” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.
■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., April 18. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
■ Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., April 18. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.
■ Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., April 18. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.
■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 18. The theme for April: “I’ll Be There For You: A 'Friends’ Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.