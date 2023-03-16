All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

■ Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

■ Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

■ Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., Tuesday. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tuesday. This week’s theme: “May the Schwartz Be With You.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Wednesday. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Alphabet Adventures U Week — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., March 23. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., March 23. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., March 23. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 23. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., March 28. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., March 28. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Alphabet Adventures V Week — 10:30 a.m. March 29. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., March 30. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., March 30. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 30. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Poetry Workshop with Bruce Whitacre — noon, April 4. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” The author will guide patrons through crafting a poem. $15 fee, which includes lunch. Register in advance.

■ Reading by Poet Bruce Whitacre — 7 p.m., April 4. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” The former Kearney resident will read from his works.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., April 4. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Alphabet Adventures W Week — 10:30 a.m., April 5. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., April 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Financial Ratings Series.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., April 6. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., April 6. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

■ Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., April 6. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., April 10. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for April is “Thursday Murder Club.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Poetry Workshop with Matt Mason — noon, April 11. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” The author will guide patrons through crafting a poem. $15 fee, which includes lunch. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., April 11. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., April 11. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects, or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

■ Reading by Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason — 7 p.m., April 11. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” Mason will read from his works including “At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros.”