All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Card Crafting: To Go — 9 a.m., Tuesday. Supplies will be provided for this virtual-only class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is Father’s Day.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tuesday. The theme for May: “Treat Yo Self: A 'Parks and Recreation' Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., May 18. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Monday Movie — 6:30 p.m., May 22. Screening of “Little Women” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

■ Writing Workshop with Jim Minick — noon-2 p.m. The author will guide participants through exercises to write about family stories. Register in advance. $15 fee includes lunch.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., May 23. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., May 25. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., May 25. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., May 26. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Favorite Authors.

■ Library closed — May 28-29.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., May 30. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Celebrate Kearney Summer Kickoff — all day, June 1. The event includes giveaways, bike helmet fittings, community showcase and a chance to meet therapy dogs from the Paws to Read program.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 1. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Storybook Walk — noon-2 p.m., June 3, at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St., part of Yanney Park Heritage Day. The story will be “Commotion in the Ocean” by Giles Andreae.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., June 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., June 8. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Newspapers.com Library Edition.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., June 8. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.