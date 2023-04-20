All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Book Club Festival — 7 p.m., Monday. Former Lincoln City Libraries Director Pat Leach will speak on the American Library Association’s Notable Books for this year. Register in advance.

■ Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Card Crafting — 7 p.m., April 25. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Graduation & Mother’s Day.”

■ Card Crafting — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Graduation & Mother’s Day.”

■ Alphabet Adventures Z Week — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., April 27. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., April 27. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., April 27. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Get Crafty: May Baskets — 4 p.m., April 27. Create a May basket from a berry basket. Designed for ages 6-11. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., April 28. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: “Books in a Series.”