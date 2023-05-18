All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Monday Movie — 6:30 p.m., Monday. Screening of “Little Women” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

■ Writing Workshop with Jim Minick — noon-2 p.m., Tuesday. The author will guide participants through exercises to write about family stories. Register in advance. $15 fee includes lunch.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., May 25. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., May 25. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., May 26. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Favorite Authors.

■ Library closed — May 28-29.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., May 30. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Celebrate Kearney Summer Kickoff — all day, June 1. The event includes giveaways, bike helmet fittings, community showcase and a chance to meet therapy dogs from the Paws to Read program.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 1. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Storybook Walk — noon-2 p.m., June 3, at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St., part of Yanney Park Heritage Day. The story will be “Commotion in the Ocean” by Giles Andreae.

■ Babysitter Safety Class —10:30 a.m., June 5. A class by CHI Health Good Samaritan and Safe Kids Platte Valley for ages 12-18. Includes tips on how to effectively work as a babysitter. Register in advance.

■ Family Puzzle Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 5. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., June 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Paint by Sticker — 10 a.m., June 6. For ages 6-18, this event allows participants to create beautiful “paintings” with stickers. Register in advance.

■ Toby Kid: Friendship Adventures — 1 p.m., June 6. Join Toby Kid for dancing, singing and giggling as international program leader Toby Kid puts his award-winning spin into this brand new show. For ages 3-10.

■ Libby Basics — 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., June 6. Register for one-on-one help to add the Libby app to your mobile device and learn how to use it. For ages 16 and older. Requirements: Bring your device and know your Apple, Google or Amazon login information. Register in advance.

■ DIY: Eucalyptus & Wood Hoop Wall Hanging — 2 p.m., June 7. This class features a creative and trendy wreath. For ages 12-18. Register in advance.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., June 8. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Newspapers.com Library Edition.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., June 8. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: JoHanna Burkey, Kearney Parks and Recreation.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., June 8. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Libby Basics — 2 p.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., June 8. Register for one-on-one help to add the Libby app to your mobile device and learn how to use it. For ages 16 and older. Requirements: Bring your device and know your Apple, Google or Amazon login information. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 8. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., June 12. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for June is “Book Lovers.” The book for July is “These Precious Days.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., June 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., June 14. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., June 15. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Chief Bryan Waugh, Kearney Police Department.