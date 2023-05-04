All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Nature’s Educators: Live Raptor Presentation — 6:45 p.m., today. Learn about birds of prey and see real-life raptors.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for May is “Next Year in Havana.” The book for June is “Book Lovers.” The book for July is “These Precious Days.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Shutterfly Photo Book Class — 1:30-3 p.m., Tuesday. Learn how to organize your digital photos in a book format. Connie Jelkin will led the class. Register in advance.

■ Poets Terry Lee Schrifferns and Kevin Nenstiel will read from their works — 7 p.m., Tuesday. Presented by Prairie Art Brothers.

■ Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Wednesday. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., May 11. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., May 11. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Card Crafting: To Go — 9 a.m., May 16. Supplies will be provided for this virtual-only class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is Father’s Day.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., May 16. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., May 16. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., May 16. The theme for May: “Treat Yo Self: A Parks and Recreation Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., May 18. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Monday Movie — 6:30 p.m., May 22. Screening of “Little Women” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

■ Writing Workshop with Jim Minick — noon-2 p.m. The author will guide participants through exercises to write about family stories. Register in advance. $15 fee includes lunch.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., May 23. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., May 25. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.