All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., today. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for April is “Thursday Murder Club.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Poetry Workshop with Matt Mason — noon, Tuesday. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” The author will guide patrons through crafting a poem. $15 fee, includes lunch. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Tuesday. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

■ Family Movie Night — 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. Screening of “Super Pet.” Rated PG. Register in advance.

■ Reading by Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason — 7 p.m., Tuesday. Part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska.” Mason will read from his works, including “At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros.”

■ Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

■ Alphabet Adventures X Week — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Wednesday. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., April 13. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., April 13. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., April 13. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

■ Crafternoon: “The Airport Book” — 4 p.m., April 13. Listen to a story and make a craft related to the story. Designed for ages 2-11. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., April 17. Screening of “Beauty & the Beast” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., April 18. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., April 18. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

■ Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., April 18. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 18. The theme for April: “I’ll Be There For You: A Friends’ Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., April 18. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

■ Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., April 18. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., April 19. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Alphabet Adventures Y Week — 10:30 a.m., April 19. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., April 20. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., April 20. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

■ Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., April 20. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., April 25. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Book Club Festival — 7 p.m., April 24. Former Lincoln City Libraries Director Pat Leach will speak on the American Library Association’s Notable Books for this year. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., April 25. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Card Crafting — 7 p.m., April 25. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Graduation & Mother’s Day.”

■ Card Crafting — 10 a.m., April 26. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Graduation & Mother’s Day.”

■ Alphabet Adventures Z Week — 10:30 a.m., April 26. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., April 27. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., April 27. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., April 27. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Get Crafty: May Baskets — 4 p.m., April 27. Create a May basket from a berry basket. Designed for ages 6-11. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., April 28. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: “Books in a Series.”