All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Get Crafty: May Baskets — 4 p.m., today. Create a May basket from a berry basket. Designed for ages 6-11. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Friday. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: “Books in a Series.”

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., May 4. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Heritage Hub.

■ Nature’s Educators: Live Raptor Presentation — 6:45 p.m., May 4. Learn about birds of prey and see real-life raptors.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., May 4. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., May 8. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for May is “Next Year in Havana.” The book for June is “Book Lovers.” The book for July is “These Precious Days.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., May 9. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Shutterfly Photo Book Class — 1:30-3 p.m., May 9. Learn how to organize your digital photos in a book format. Connie Jelkin will led the class. Register in advance.

■ Poetry with Prairie Art Brothers — 7 p.m., May 9. A local poet will read.

■ Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., May 10. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., May 10. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., May 11. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., May 11. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.