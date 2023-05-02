KEARNEY — Get ready for a night of murder, money and nonstop mayhem.

University Theatre at Kearney is presenting the offbeat musical “Lucky Stiff” at Miriam Drake Theatre on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Based on Michael Butterworth’s book “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo,” this murder mystery follows unassuming shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon and his unusual traveling companion from England to Monte Carlo. The outlandish journey begins when Witherspoon receives the unexpected news that he has inherited a fortune from his late Uncle Anthony.

Cast and crew Cast (listed by hometown) Cairo – Brianna Linden, multiple roles. Henderson – Tobin Glinsmann, multiple roles. Ingalls, Kansas – Rheann M. Rodenbur, Rita La Porta. Lexington – Daniel Con, The Body of Uncle Anthony. Lincoln – Allyson Fricke, Annabel Glick. North Platte – Malikiah R. Kunse, Vincent Di Ruzzio. Tokyo, Japan – Tetsuhito Tsutsumi, multiple roles. UNK Assistant Dean Scott Unruh, Luigi Gaudi. UNK graduate Dillon Nelson, Harry Witherspoon. UNK Senior Vice Chancellor Kristen Majocha, multiple roles. Student artistic and production staff Aurora, Colorado – Nathaniel York, stage manager. Hastings – Mekenzie Miller, sound designer. Kearney – Nathan Hayes, assistant stage manager. Kearney – Lainey Schmeits, assistant stage manager. Lincoln – Samm O’Connor, assistant costume designer. Meadow Grove – Angel Qualset, dramaturg. York – Lucy Haarmann, properties master. Faculty/staff/alumni artistic team Janice Fronczak, director. Anne Foradori, musical director. Andrew Brackett, lighting designer. Giovanni Flores, sound engineer. Darin Himmerich, scenic designer. Bridget McKeon, costume designer. Rebekah Petersen, choreographer.

But there’s a catch. First, he must take Anthony’s embalmed body on a vacation to Monte Carlo.

To complicate matters, Anthony’s ex-lover Rita, with whom he embezzled $6 million behind her husband’s back, is hot on Witherspoon’s tail. So is Rita’s brother Vinnie, who was blamed for the crime.

The tale of mistaken identities, love interests, disguises, farcical chases and an omnipresent corpse is directed by UNK theater professor Janice Fronczak, with musical direction by UNK vocal music professor Anne Foradori and choreography by UNK alumna Rebekah Petersen.

The cast includes UNK students Daniel Con, Allyson Fricke, Tobin Glinsmann, Malikiah R. Kunse, Brianna Linden, Rheann M. Rodenbur and Tetsuhito Tsutsumi, along with a few special guests. UNK alumnus Dillon Nelson, a 2015 theater graduate, plays Harry Witherspoon, College of Education Assistant Dean Scott Unruh portrays Luigi Gaudi and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kristen Majocha has multiple roles.

General admission tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for non-UNK students and seniors; $9 per person for groups of 10 or more; and $3 for UNK students with a valid ID. The UNK Theatre Box Office is open 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to each performance. For reservations, call 308-865-8417 or email boxoffice@unk.edu.